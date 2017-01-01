Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Jan. 2-6

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visitwww.511Virginia.org.

NOTE: VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads for travel from noon Friday, Dec. 30 through noon Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus., Madison Heights – Crews will upgrade signal equipment.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. compl. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible. Completion 4/21/17.

Route 643 over Mill Creek (Rt. 635 – Rt. 636)– Road closed 1/3-2/3 for superstructure replacement. Detour via 636 to 653 to 130 to 635 back to 643.

Appomattox County:

Route 644 over Steele Fork Creek (Rt. 694 – Rt. 649) – Road closed for bridge replacement until February 17. Detour via Routes 694, 604, and 649.

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Signals – Upgrades will take place at various locations.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.

Route 610 over Green Creek (729-676)- Road closed for structure replacement. Detour via 676, 622 & 729. Estimated completion: January 2, 2017.

Routes 633 over Willis River and 676 over Slate River – Bridge inspections scheduled for Jan. 23. Lane closures possible.

Dillwyn AHQ – Crews will mow.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

No items to report

Charlotte County:

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 691 over Little Cub Creek (Rt. 701 – Rt. 662)- C losed 1/3-2/3 for superstructure replacement. Detour via 701 to 615 to 47 to 662 and back to 691.

Routes 734 & 1004 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crews will boom ax & install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crews will trim trees.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Cumberland County:

Route 610 – Crews will make shoulder repairs.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Halifax County:

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 360 (Bethel AHQ) and various routes (Volens AHQ) – Crews will work shoulders.

Route 667 over Brush Creek (657-649) – Closed for pipe replacement. Detour via 649, 603, 650 to 657. Estimated completion: January 6, 2017.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Various –Crews will boom axe and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive widening – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd: Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.

Route 29/460 (501-29) – Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.) – Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temp. lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows likely; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Const. bridge project.

Nelson County:

None

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 conn. temp. relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Brosville AHQ – Crews will work ditches at various locations.

Gretna AHQ – Crews will cut limbs.

Gretna, Kentuck, Mt. Airy & Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Rondo AHQ – Crews will remove debris.

Various –Crews will boom ax and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush, mow, clean roadsides and ditches, repair shoulders and respond to customer requests.

District-wide activities:

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will be working at various locations.