Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Jan. 16-20

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus., Madison Heights – Crews will upgrade signal equipment.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible. Completion 4/21/17.

Route 643 over Mill Creek (Rt. 635 – Rt. 636)– Road closed beginning 1/17 for superstructure replacement. Detour via 636 to 653 to 130 to 635 back to 643.

Appomattox County:

Route 644 over Steele Fork Creek (Rt. 694 – Rt. 649) – Road closed for bridge replacement until February 17. Detour via Routes 694, 604, and 649.

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Signals – Upgrades will take place at various locations.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.

Routes 633 over Willis River and 676 over Slate River – Bridge inspections scheduled for Jan. 23. Lane closures possible.

Dillwyn AHQ – Crews will mow.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over Otter River (714-699) – One lane of bridge closed at a time for joint repairs. 11’ lane restriction. Est. comp. 2/14/17.

Charlotte County:

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 691 over Little Cub Creek (Rt. 701 – Rt. 662)- C losed 1/3-2/3 for superstructure replacement. Detour via 701 to 615 to 47 to 662 and back to 691.

Routes 734 & 1004 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crews will boom ax & install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crews will trim trees.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Cumberland County:

Route 610 – Crews will make shoulder repairs.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Halifax County:

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 667 over Brush Creek (657-649) – Closed for pipe replacement. Detour via 649, 603, 650 to 657. Estimated completion: January 6, 2017.

Bethel AHQ – Crews will work shoulders.

Volens AHQ – Crews will chip brush.

Various –Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive widening – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd: Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.

Route 29/460 (501-29) – Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.) – Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows likely; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Const. bridge project.

Nelson County:

None

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 761 (600-639) – Road closed for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Brosville AHQ – Crews will work ditches at various locations.

Gretna AHQ – Crews will cut limbs.

Gretna, Kentuck, Mt. Airy & Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Rondo AHQ – Crews will remove debris and repair shoulders.

Various –Crews will boom ax and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 360 E – Crews will install pipe and widen shoulder.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush, mow, clean roadsides and ditches, repair shoulders and respond to customer requests.

District-wide activities:

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.