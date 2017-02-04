 jump to example.com

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 6-10

Published Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 6:26 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

road work transportationHighway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:  

Route 29 Bus., Madison Heights – Crews will upgrade signal equipment.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible.  Completion 4/21/17.

Route 640 over Pedlar River (Rt. 635-607) – Road closed for superstructure replacement from Feb. 6-March 10, weather permitting. Detour via routes 607, 610 and 635.

 

Appomattox County:  

Route 644 over Steele Fork Creek (Rt. 694 – Rt. 649) – Road closed for bridge replacement until February 17. Detour via Routes 694, 604, and 649.

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Signals – Upgrades will take place at various locations.

 

Buckingham County: 

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est.  comp. – 12/2017.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Campbell County:  

Route 29 N over Otter River (714-699) – One lane of bridge closed at a time for joint repairs. 11’ft lane restriction. Est. comp. 2/14/17.

 

Charlotte County:   

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Routes 734 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic project.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crews will boom ax & install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crews will trim trees.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Cumberland County:  

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Route 610 –  Crews will make shoulder repairs.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Halifax County:  

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 652 over stream (Rt. 360-360)  – Road closed Feb. 13-Mar. 10, weather permitting for pipe replacement. Detour via Route 360.

Route 667 over Bye Creek ( Rt. 753-57) – Road closed for substructure repairs from Feb. 21 – Mar. 10, weather permitting. Detour via routes 753 and 57.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Bethel AHQ– Crews will work shoulders and boom ax.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crews will cut brush on right of way. 

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive widening– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd:  Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.

Route 29/460 (501-29)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows likely; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Const. bridge project.

 

Nelson County:  

None

 

Pittsylvania County:  

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 29 (Gretna AHQ) – Crews will repair shoulders. Use caution.

Route 761 (600-639) – Road closed for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Route 783 over Crooked Run Creek (Rt. 644-973)- Road closed through 2/24 for substructure repairs on bridge. Detour via routes 644, 750, and 694.

Brosville and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work shoulders.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will remove roadside debris.

Kentuck AHQ – Crews will trim limbs.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crews will clean pipe. 

Various –Crews will work surfaces, boom ax and respond to customers.

 

Prince Edward County:  

Route 360 E – Crews will install pipe and widen shoulder.

Route 360 W over grade crossing – Lane closures will take place during bridge repairs on structure located approx. 1 mile southwest of Meherrin.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides and ditches, repair shoulders and respond to customer requests.

 

District-wide activities: 

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will be working at various locations.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

Here we go again: Syracuse rallies, stuns #9 UVA, 66-62

Syracuse, familiarly, rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to #9 UVA, and defeated the Cavs, 66-62, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

What time does the Super Bowl start? TV ads could set records

For many viewers, Super Bowl advertising is bigger than the game itself. Sunday night’s contest is likely to set records.

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 