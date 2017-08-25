Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Crew performing maintenance and repairing pavement messages.

Route 29 Bus S over NS RR – Bridge deck overlay project with one 16’ lane. Est.comp. 12/15/17.

Route 60 (1102/1112 & 29 Bus) – Construction of sidewalk with curb and gutter. Continuous right shoulder closure eastbound with possible right lane closures. Hours: 7 am to 5 pm.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic; relocation of Route 635 connector continues. Lane closures possible. Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.

Route 677 (Rt 130 – Rt 622) – Milling and paving will begin 8/21. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct motorists.

Appomattox County:

Surface treatment schedule for Appomattox County –Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Various – Signal crew will be working.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Muddy Creek –Traffic restricted to one 13’ lane and controlled by signal, signage and message boards. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic thru September.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 S (city limits to Rt 738) –Milling and paving will begin 8/24. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct motorists.

Route 29 N over Rt 626 & NSRR – Temporary lane closures during joint repairs.

Route 29 & 460 – Signal crew working.

Route 40 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 460 – Crew performing maintenance and repairing pavement messages.

Route 460 Bridge over Beaver Creek – Starting July 10, temporary lane closure with take place between 9 am and 3 pm. Starting July 24, one lane of traffic with 14.5 ft width restriction will be in place using temporary traffic control barrier for bridge deck overlay project. Estimated completion – October 7, 2017.

Route 460 W over Buffalo Creek – Bridge deck overlay. One 12’ width lane. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane in each direction. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 604 (651-648) – Bridge closed due to damage from incident.

Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – 10/27/17.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed 7/5 through 9/29/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Route 1623 near Rt 622 – Road closed for waterline work. Alternate route is available. Messages boards will alert motorists.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 N/S over 15 Bus. – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Route 40 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will mow.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns. In addition, traffic will be controlled with pilot vehicles during surface treatment at various locations.

Cumberland County:

Routes 45 & 60 – Crews will perform sign maintenance.

Route 620 – Crews will work Rural Rustic project.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic thru September.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, add shoulder stone, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Routes 40 and 57 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 626 over NS RR (785-620) – Bridge painting. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during work. Expect delays.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will trim limbs.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Various –Crews will mow and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane in each direction. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 151/6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Work zone in operation from 7 am to 7 pm, weather permitting. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Route 633 over Branch Taylor Creek (635 – 692) – Road closed 9/18-10/13 for culvert replacement. Detour will use Route 635, 692, and 29 back to 633.

Route 1001 –Construction of sidewalk with curb and gutter. Continuous right shoulder closure eastbound with possible right lane closures. Hours: 7 am to 5 pm.

Various – Cycling event on Sept. 9 may result in delays for motorists. Remember to “Share the Road”. Also, congestion associated with music festival 8/23-28.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 Bus N over bypass, south end of Town of Chatham – Temporary ramp closure for approximately 2 weeks during bridge joint work. Detour via Route 57.

Route 57 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 626 @ 40, mainline and driveway pipe (Gretna AHQ) and Rondo AHQ – Crews will work pipe.

Route 637(Gretna AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 800 (Rondo AHQ) – Crew will ditch and do pipe work on Rural Rustic project.

Gretna, Kentuck, and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-10/27 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour via 600, 602 and 601. Est. completion 12/4/17.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will ditch.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will boom axe, mow and respond to customers. Surface treatment underway at various locations.

Prince Edward County:

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-August for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Route 691, 705 & 784 – Crew will begin preparation for Rural Rustic projects.

Route 695 over Route 460 – Bridge painting may result in delays.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Thru early September.

Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.