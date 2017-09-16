 jump to example.com

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 7:16 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting.

road work transportationItems in italics contain new/updated information.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

 

Amherst County:  

Route 29 Bus S over NS RR– Bridge deck overlay project with one 16’ lane. Est.comp. 12/15/17.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic; relocation of Route 635 connector continues. Lane closures possible.  Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.

Route 624 over 29 Bypass (661-604) – Road closed Sept. 25-Oct. 6 for repairs. Detour via 604, 60, 29 Bypass and 29 Business.

Route 677 (Rt 130 – Rt 622) – Milling and paving will begin 8/21. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct motorists.

 

Appomattox County:

Route 24 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

 

Buckingham County:  

Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic thru September.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Campbell County:  

Route 29 S (city limits to Rt 738) –Milling and paving will begin 8/24. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct motorists.

Route 29 Business, Altavista – Crew working on signals.

Route 460 Bridge over Beaver Creek –   One lane of traffic with 14.5 ft width restriction will be in place using temporary traffic control barrier for bridge deck overlay project. Estimated completion – October 7, 2017.

Route 406 & F906 – AEP will move utility lines in early Oct. Message boards will alert motorists to lane closures.

Route 460 W over Buffalo Creek – Bridge deck overlay. One 12’ width lane. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 501 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane closed at a time. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – 10/27/17.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed through late-October for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Route 1623 near Rt 622 – Road closed for waterline work.  Alternate route is available. Messages boards will alert motorists.

 

Charlotte County:   

Route 15 N/S over 15 Bus. – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Route 15 – Crews will perform sign maintenance.

Route 40, Phenix AHQ – Crew will work culverts.

Route 746 over stream (40 – 649) – Road closed 10/10-11/17 for abutment repairs. Detours via 649, 40 & 746.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will mow.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Cumberland County:  

Various – Crew will work surfaces, add shoulder stone, mow and respond to customer concerns.

 

Halifax County:  

Route 58 over Winn’s Creek (bet. 696 & 779) – Lane closed due to bridge railing damage. 11’ width restriction. Est. completion – Sept. 15.

Route 501 and 96 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 626 over NS RR (785-620) – Bridge painting. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during work. Expect delays.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will boom axe and work surfaces.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut limbs around signs.

Volens AHQ – Crews will mow.

Various–Crews will respond to customer requests.

 

Lynchburg:

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane closed at a time. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Greenview Drive– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.)– Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18.  Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

 

Nelson County:  

Route 151/6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Work zone in operation from 7 am to 7 pm, weather permitting. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 151, Routes 634, 665 & 840 near 29 – Crews will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Route 633 over Branch Taylor Creek (635 – 692)  – Road closed 9/18-10/13 for culvert replacement. Detour will use Route 635, 692, and 29 back to 633.

Route 680 (near 699) – One lane traffic during construction. Wintergreen traffic encouraged to use 151 & 664. Completion – Sept. 22.

Route 1001 –Construction of sidewalk with curb and gutter. Continuous right shoulder closure eastbound with possible right lane closures. Hours: 7 am to 5 pm.

 

Pittsylvania County:  

Route 40 and other routes (Gretna AHQ) and various Mt. Airy AHQ routes – Crews will mow.

Route 62– Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 631 (640-668) – Closed approx. 2 wks starting Sept. 5 for pipe replacement. Detour via 640, 632 and back to 631.

Route 637(Gretna AHQ) and Route 800 (Rondo AHQ)– Crews will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-10/27 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour via 600, 602 and 601. Est. completion 12/4/17.

Brosville AHQ  – Crew will work ditches.

Brosville, Gretna and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Brosville, Gretna and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will mow.

Gretna, Kentuck, Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will respond to customers.

 

Prince Edward County:  

Route 651 over Harris Creek (Rt 690 – 608) – Road closed 10/1017-11/10/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 460 and 608 back to 651.

Route 691, 705 & 784 – Crew will begin preparation for Rural Rustic projects.

Route 695 over Route 460 – Bridge painting may result in delays.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Thru early September.

Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

 

District-wide activities: 

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will rehab/replace pipe at various locations.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Live Blog: UVA hosts UConn on Football Saturday

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (1-1) hosts UConn (1-0) in college football action on Saturday.

Liberalsplainin' is not going to bridge the racial, political divide

It has become de rigueur among progressives to sneer down our noses at the working-class whites who feel that they are being left behind.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Live Blog: UVA hosts UConn on Football Saturday
Virginia State Police investigating death in Buckingham County
UVA tops Virginia Tech in football: Wait, men’s soccer
Women’s soccer: No. 5 Virginia plays NC State to 0-0 draw in ACC opener
Virginia Tech, UVA students team up for sustainability
Adopt a teacher, and give them teaching supplies
Deadline for Miss State Fair of Virginia quickly approaching
Now’s a good time to have chimneys, heating units inspected
Route 250 bridge work continues this weekend
Northam hits $16.3 million in campaign fundraising: Report
HRSA awards $3 million to Virginia health centers to tackle mental health, opioids
Virginia Transportation Construction alliance endorses Northam for governor
McAuliffe statement on planned protest in Richmond tomorrow
Speaker Howell on Anthem remaining in Virginia exchange
Northam statement on Anthem staying in the Virginia marketplace
Warner, Kaine on Anthem’s decision to re-enter Virginia healthcare markets
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 