Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting.

Items in italics contain new/updated information.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus S over NS RR – Bridge deck overlay project with one 16’ lane. Est.comp. 12/15/17.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic; relocation of Route 635 connector continues. Lane closures possible. Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.

Route 624 over 29 Bypass (661-604) – Road closed Sept. 25-Oct. 6 for repairs. Detour via 604, 60, 29 Bypass and 29 Business.

Route 677 (Rt 130 – Rt 622) – Milling and paving will begin 8/21. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct motorists.

Appomattox County:

Route 24 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Buckingham County:

Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic thru September.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 S (city limits to Rt 738) –Milling and paving will begin 8/24. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct motorists.

Route 29 Business, Altavista – Crew working on signals.

Route 460 Bridge over Beaver Creek – O ne lane of traffic with 14.5 ft width restriction will be in place using temporary traffic control barrier for bridge deck overlay project. Estimated completion – October 7, 2017.

Route 406 & F906 – AEP will move utility lines in early Oct. Message boards will alert motorists to lane closures.

Route 460 W over Buffalo Creek – Bridge deck overlay. One 12’ width lane. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 501 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane closed at a time. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – 10/27/17.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed through late-October for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Route 1623 near Rt 622 – Road closed for waterline work. Alternate route is available. Messages boards will alert motorists.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 N/S over 15 Bus. – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Route 15 – Crews will perform sign maintenance.

Route 40, Phenix AHQ – Crew will work culverts.

Route 746 over stream (40 – 649) – Road closed 10/10-11/17 for abutment repairs. Detours via 649, 40 & 746.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will mow.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crew will work surfaces, add shoulder stone, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 58 over Winn’s Creek (bet. 696 & 779) – Lane closed due to bridge railing damage. 11’ width restriction. Est. completion – Sept. 15.

Route 501 and 96 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 626 over NS RR (785-620) – Bridge painting. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during work. Expect delays.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will boom axe and work surfaces.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut limbs around signs.

Volens AHQ – Crews will mow.

Various –Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane closed at a time. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 151/6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Work zone in operation from 7 am to 7 pm, weather permitting. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 151, Routes 634, 665 & 840 near 29 – Crews will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Route 633 over Branch Taylor Creek (635 – 692) – Road closed 9/18-10/13 for culvert replacement. Detour will use Route 635, 692, and 29 back to 633.

Route 680 (near 699) – One lane traffic during construction. Wintergreen traffic encouraged to use 151 & 664. Completion – Sept. 22.

Route 1001 –Construction of sidewalk with curb and gutter. Continuous right shoulder closure eastbound with possible right lane closures. Hours: 7 am to 5 pm.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 40 and other routes (Gretna AHQ) and various Mt. Airy AHQ routes – Crews will mow.

Route 62 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 631 (640-668) – Closed approx. 2 wks starting Sept. 5 for pipe replacement. Detour via 640, 632 and back to 631.

Route 637(Gretna AHQ) and Route 800 (Rondo AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-10/27 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour via 600, 602 and 601. Est. completion 12/4/17.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches.

Brosville, Gretna and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Brosville, Gretna and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will mow.

Gretna, Kentuck, Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 651 over Harris Creek (Rt 690 – 608) – Road closed 10/1017-11/10/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 460 and 608 back to 651.

Route 691, 705 & 784 – Crew will begin preparation for Rural Rustic projects.

Route 695 over Route 460 – Bridge painting may result in delays.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Thru early September.

Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.