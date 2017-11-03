Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Nov. 6-10

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus S over NS RR – Bridge deck overlay with one 17’ lane. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Route 29 Bus – Crew will perform sign and signal maintenance.

Route 60 over Pedlar River – Only one lane in use with temporary traffic signal during deck repairs. Signs and other traffic control devices in place. Est. completion – mid-November.

Route 60 ramps – Crew will maintain/repair pavement messages.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic; relocation of Route 635 connector continues. Lane closures possible. Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.

Appomattox County:

Route 24 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Buckingham County:

Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, retrace line markings, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 Bus, Altavista – Crew will perform signal work.

Route 460 W over Buffalo Creek – Bridge deck overlay. One 11’ width lane. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion –11/10/17.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 N/S over 15 Bus. – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Routes 59, 623 & 637 – Crew will maintain/repair pavement messages.

Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) – Road closed 11/13-2/2 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.

Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.

Various – Crews will boom axe, mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic.

Various – Crew will work surfaces and ditches, mow, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 677 over Polecat Creek (676-763) – Road closed 11/13 – 2/16 for bridge replacement. Detour via 676, and 360.

Various –Crews will mow and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460, Liberty University Bridge –Lane closures will take place as work continues on structure. Signs and other traffic control devices will alert motorists. Expect delays.

Route 501 S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. Lane closures with 15’ width. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Nelson County:

Route 151 (664-6) – Milling and paving, 8 pm – 6 am, Sept. 17 – early November.

Route 653 over Bob’s Creek (650 -655) – Road closed 10/30-12/8 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 655, 722, 647, 56 and 650.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 ramps and bypasses – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 637(Gretna AHQ) and Route 800 (Rondo AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) – Road closed 11/27 – 3/2 for bridge replacement. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.

Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-11/21 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.

Route 768 (608-672) – Road closed for pipe replacement for approx. 2 weeks beginning 10/30. Detour via routes 608 and 672 back to 768.

Gretna AHQ – Crews will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 W over Briery Creek – Only one 14’ lane in use during deck repairs. Signs and other traffic control devices in place. Est. completion – mid-November.

Route 651 over Harris Creek (Rt 690 – 608) – Road closed 10/1017-11/10/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 460 and 608 back to 651.

Route 691, 705 & 784 – Crew will begin preparation for Rural Rustic projects.

Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

