Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Nov. 20-24

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus S over NS RR – Bridge deck overlay with one 17’ lane. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Route 60 over Pedlar River – Only one lane in use with temporary traffic signal during deck repairs. Signs and other traffic control devices in place. Est. completion –November.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic; relocation of Route 635 connector continues. Lane closures possible. Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.

Appomattox County:

Route 24 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Buckingham County:

Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 460 W over Buffalo Creek – Bridge deck overlay. One 11’ width lane. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.

Charlotte County:

Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) – Road closed 11/13-2/2 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.

Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will mow at various locations.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crew will work surfaces and ditches, mow, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will stabilize slope.

Route 677 over Polecat Creek (676-763) – Road closed 11/13 – 2/16 for bridge replacement. Detour via 676, and 360.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Pavement messages – Crew will work on maintenance and repair of messages countywide.

Various –Crews will mow and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460, Liberty University Bridge –Lane closures will take place as work continues on structure. Signs and other traffic control devices will alert motorists. Expect delays.

Route 501 S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. Lane closures with 15’ width. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Nelson County:

Route 653 over Bob’s Creek (650 -655) – Road closed 10/30-12/8 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 655, 722, 647, 56 and 650.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29, Gretna AHQ – Crew will clean drop inlets.

Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) – Road closed 11/27 – 3/2 for bridge replacement. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.

Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-11/21 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will trim trees on secondary routes.

Brosville and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will ditch/work pipe.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will mow at various locations, limb trees and install entrance pipe.

Various –Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 W over Briery Creek – Only one 14’ lane in use during deck repairs. Signs and other traffic control devices in place. Est. completion –November.

Route 691, 705 & 784 – Crew will begin preparation for Rural Rustic projects.

Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.