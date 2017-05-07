Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 8-12

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 210 bet. Route 29 Bypass and Route 29 Bus. – Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 West (from Appomattox Co/Pr. Edward Co line to Rt. 620) – Traffic control devices and flaggers will be in use during surface work. Expect delays.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Buckingham County:

Route 15 (Andersonville AHQ – Crews will cut brush.

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.

Route 20 (Dillwyn AHQ) and other locations (Andersonville AHQ)– Crews will work shoulders.

Route 60 (Andersonville) – Crew will repair asphalt and provide traffic control for bridge work.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Routes 29 & 460 – Crews will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 (0.54 miles south of Route 652 to 0.74 miles north of 635 – Gladys) – From March 27 to May 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686 – Winfall) – From March 30 to June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Culvert replacement road closure delayed until May 22.

Route 605 between Routes 917 and 501, Naruna – Traffic control will be in place from 10-11 am on May 13 for special event.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – October 27, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Charlotte County:

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal activated for one-way traffic. Message boards will alert motorists to this change. Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion-July 2017.

Route 799 (Craftons Gate AHQ) – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom axe and install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces, mow and respond to customer requests.

Cumberland County:

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Route 690 – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, mow and respond to customer requests.

Halifax County:

Route 501 (South Boston to NC line) – Crew will work line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Routes 708 and 742 (Cluster Springs AHQ) and other locations – Crews will work surfaces.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will boom axe at various locations.

Various –Crew will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 E/W, Concord Turnpike-Candlers Mtn Rd: Speed 45 mph for construction.

Route 29/460 (501-29) – Construction traffic entering/exiting. Lane closures possible 9 pm, Fri. to 6 am, Sun. Est. comp. 11/16/17. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 29 N over Banister River – Lane closures during bridge work.

Route 58, east and west of Danville – Crews will work on line markings.

Route 682 over Shokoe Creek (686-1094) – Closed April 3-May 12 for culvert replacement. Detour via 686 to 640.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Route 903 (995-676) – Closed approx. 2 weeks beginning April 24 for bridge repairs. Detour via 676 and 29 South.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will work pipe.

Brosville and Gretna AHQs – Crews will mow.

Brosville, Mt. Airy and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Brosville & Kentuck AHQs – Crews will do ditch work.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and signs and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-July for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Various – Crews will work surfaces/ signs, cut brush, mow, clean roadsides & ditches, & respond to customers.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Latex Microsurfacing – Crews will perform latex micro-surfacing at various locations.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.