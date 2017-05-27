Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 29 – June 2

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 over Depot Street –Lane closures June 13, weather permitting for bridge inspections.

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 210 bet. Route 29 Bypass and Route 29 Bus. – Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 703 – Crew will address work order.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 West (from Appomattox Co/Pr. Edward Co line to Rt. 620) – Traffic control devices and flaggers will be in use during surface work. Expect delays.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Buckingham County:

Route 15 (Andersonville AHQ – Crews will cut brush.

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.

Route 20 (Dillwyn AHQ) Crew will work shoulders.

Route 24 over Slate River –Lane closure on June 5, weather permitting for bridge inspection.

Route 677 & 671 (Dillwyn AHQ) and various Andersonville AHQ locations – Crews will work surfaces.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 460- Crew will address sign work orders.

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686) –Through June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Road closed through late-July for culvert replacement.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – October 27, 2017.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed 7/5/17 – 9/29/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Route 1623 near Rt 622 – Road closed beginning June 3 for waterline work. Alternate route is available. Messages boards will alert motorists.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 North & South over 15 Business – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place.

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal, other traffic control in use. Use caution during bridge project. Estimated completion-July 2017.

Routes 734 & 1004 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom axe and install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will cut brush and mow.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Cumberland County:

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) –Closed through 6/30 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Halifax County:

Routes 58 & 501 (South Boston to NC line) – Crew will work line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe and trim limbs.

Various –Crew will mow and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 W (501-29) – Milling/paving will take place June 1-4. One lane open at all times. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting. Temporary lane closures 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 29 South near Nelson/Albemarle line- Travel lane closed; passing lane narrowed to 11’ until mid-June for slope repair.

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 7/30/17.

Route 58, east and west of Danville – Crew will work on line markings.

Route 58- Crew will address sign work orders.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 621 (622-861) – Road closed until mid-June for crossline pipe replacement.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed 7/28/2017 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crew will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will work surfaces, shoulders, pipe, ditches and signs, mow and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-July for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Various – Crews will work surfaces/ signs, cut brush, mow, clean roadsides & ditches, & respond to customers.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties starting in June.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.