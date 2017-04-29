 jump to example.com

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 1-5

Published Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, 8:20 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

road work transportationAmherst County:  

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Appomattox County:  

Route 460 West (from Appomattox Co/Pr. Edward Co line to Rt. 620) – Traffic control devices and flaggers will be in use during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Buckingham County: 

Route 15 (Andersonville AHQ – Crews will cut brush.

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est.  comp. – 12/2017.

Route 20 (Dillwyn AHQ) and other locations (Andersonville AHQ)– Crews will work shoulders.

Route 60 (Andersonville) – Crew will repair asphalt, & provide traffic control for bridge work.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Campbell County:  

Routes 29 & 460 – Crews will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 (0.54 miles south of Route 652 to 0.74 miles north of 635 – Gladys) – From March 27 to May 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686 – Winfall) – From March 30 to June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Culvert replacement road closure delayed until May 22.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Charlotte County:   

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal activated for one-way traffic. Message boards will alert motorists to this change. Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom axe and install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Cumberland County:  

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Route 605 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Halifax County:  

Route 501 (South Boston to NC line) – Crew will work line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 658 (Cluster Springs AHQ) – Crew will install pipe.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe at various locations.

Various –Crew will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 E/W, Concord Turnpike-Candlers Mtn Rd:  Speed 45 mph for construction.

Route 29/460 (501-29)– Construction traffic entering/exiting. Lane closures possible 9 pm, Fri. to 6 am, Sun. Est. comp. 11/16/17.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.)– Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18.  Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

 

Nelson County:  

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Pittsylvania County:  

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 29 N over Banister River – Lane closures during bridge work.

Route 40 (Gretna AHQ) – Crew will patch roadway.

Route 58, east and west of Danville – Crews will work on line markings.

Route 682 over Shokoe Creek (686-1094) – Closed April 3-May 12 for culvert replacement. Detour via 686 to 640.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Route 903 (995-676) – Closed approx. 2 weeks beginning April 24 for bridge repairs.  Detour via 676 and 29 South.

Brosville, Gretna, Mt. Airy and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Brosville & Kentuck AHQs – Crews will do ditch work.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and signs and respond to customers.

 

Prince Edward County:  

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-July for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Various– Crews will work surfaces/ signs, cut brush, clean roadsides & ditches, & respond to customers.

 

District-wide activities: 

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties.

Curve countermeasures– Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Latex Microsurfacing – Crews will perform latex micro-surfacing at various locations.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VMI Keydets drop middle game of series to Radford, 9-3
ACC has 43 players chosen in 2017 NFL Draft
Men’s lacrosse: UVA season ends with 17-11 loss to Penn
Greenhouses and high tunnels allow farmers to get a jump on spring
Agritourism plays important role in Virginia economy
Busy Drug Take Back Day in Waynesboro
Strawberry season could be stupendous if weather stays mild
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 1-5
Farmers markets flourish in Virginia
VMI outlasts Radford in 13 innings, 7-5
Liberty uses late-inning burst to cruise past Longwood, 20-7
Is the extraction of lithium for lithium ion batteries really worse for the environment than fracking?
Potomac stalls in 6-2 loss to Salem
Hillcats fall in series opener against Myrtle Beach, 9-6
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia falls 15-12 to Syracuse in ACC Semifinal
Mark Warner comments on NSA FISA announcement
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 