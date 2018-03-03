Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: March 5-9

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Business at Sweet Briar College- Crew will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Route 735 over Branch Maple Run Creek – One lane closed at a time for culvert replacement. 3/5-4/13.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Appomattox County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Buckingham County:

Route 644 & 662 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush at various secondary route locations.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 43 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Charlotte County:

Route 695 over Cub Creek (617 – 727) – Closed thru 5/25 for bridge replacement. Detour via 617, 40 and 727 back to 695.

Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crew will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 58 – Crew will replace back plates on signals.

Route 58 W over Lawson Creek (501-931) – Lane closure, width restriction of 11’6” for bridge work. Est. comp. 4/2018.

Route 658 over Dan River –Weather permitting, debris removal with lane closure (delayed).

Route 670 over Buffalo Creek – Road closed from 639-637 for bridge replacement. Detour visa 639 to 638 and 637 back to 670.

Alton area – Crew will clean debris.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders and address drainage issues.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Volens AHQs – Crew will cut right of way on secondary routes.

Various–Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.)– Fri., Mar. 2-Mon., Mar. 5 – Right eastbound lane will be restricted for shoulder widening. Vehicles entering/exiting road. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Odd Fellows Road –1-way traffic from Perkins St. to Bradley Dr. to widen road for new interchange. 3-month detour in place for northbound traffic (to Mayflower Dr.).

Odd Fellows and Mayflower intersection –Traffic controlled by flaggers during night work. Intersection will close to traffic from March 19 through June 19.

Nelson County:

Route 29 at Nelson County High School- Crew will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 – Crew will replace back plates on signals.

Route 58 East over Sandy Creek, 2 mi. east of 726 –Repairs will reduce lane to 12’. Work expected to last approximately 4 weeks.

Route 640, Gretna and Route 883, Brosville – Crews will replace/install pipe.

Route 670, Gretna AHQ –Road closed approx. 3 weeks for replacement of mainline pipe. Detour via Routes 685,646 and 642 before going back to 670.

Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) –Closed for bridgework. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.

Route 880- One lane closed for debris removal. Work expected to last approx. 4 weeks.

Brosville, Kentuck, and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work shoulders.

Brosville and Mt. Airy AHQs- Crews with remove brush and/or limbs..

Gretna AHQ – Crew will clean roadsides and main line pipe, and add rock at mailbox turnouts.

Kentuck, Mt.Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 360 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 657 over Falling Creek (615-626) – Road closed 3/12-4/13 for culvert replacement. Detour via 639, 658, 626 and 657.

Route 691 – Crew will prepare for Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crew will cut brush, remove debris, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will rehab/replace pipe at various locations.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories