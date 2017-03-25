 jump to example.com

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: March 27-31

Published Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017, 2:18 pm

road work transportationHighway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:  

29 Business, Town of Amherst – Shoulder closures possible between 8 1m and 5 pm during maintenance work.

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic will be restricted by a traffic control signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane from March 20 – June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible.  Completion 4/21/17.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Appomattox County:  

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Buckingham County: 

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est.  comp. – 12/2017.

Route 60 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will repair asphalt.

Andersonville AHQ– Crew will cut brush and repair shoulders.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Campbell County:  

Routes 29 & 460 – Crews will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 (0.54 miles south of Route 652 to 0.74 miles north of 635 – Gladys) – From March 27 to May 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686 – Winfall) – From March 30 to June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Culvert replacement road closure delayed until May 22.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Charlotte County:   

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal in flash mode and will be activated for one-way traffic on March 29, weather permitting. Message boards will alert motorists to this change. Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Routes 47 & 360 – Signal work will result in outage of intersection warning flashers and STOP sign flashing beacons. Message boards will alert motorists during these operations.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will trim trees.

Various – Crews will boom ax, work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Cumberland County:  

Route 45 @ 684 & 616 – Sign crews will address work orders.

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Route 644 over Big Guinea Creek (631-600) – Closed from 8 am to 5 pm on March 24-28 for geology work. Detour via 600 & 631.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Halifax County:  

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will work shoulders.

Routes 360 at 47 and 501 at 658 – Sign crews will respond to work orders.

Route 501 (South Boston to NC line) – Crews will work line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut and chip brush.

Route 658, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will install mainline pipe.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will work surfaces.

Volens AHQ– Crew will boom and cut right of way on secondary routes.

Various –Crews will work shoulders and respond to customer requests.

 

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive widening– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd:  Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.

Route 29/460 (501-29)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.)– In April, anticipate nighttime detours during setting of bridge girders. Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows likely; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction. bridge project.    

 

Nelson County:  

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Pittsylvania County:  

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

US 29, Gretna AHQ – Crew will apply stone to crossovers.

Route 40,  Gretna AHQ – Crew will install mainline pipe for turning lane at hospital.

Route 58, east and west of Danville – Crews will work on line markings.

Route 682 over Shokoe Creek( 686-1094) – Road closed April 3-May 12 for culvert replacement. Detour via 686 to 640.

Route 761 (600-639) – Road closed for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Route 903 over Whitethorn Creek (Rt. 995-676) – Road closed March 6-31 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour US 29.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches.

Brosville and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work pipe.

Gretna and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crew will apply stone around mailboxes/driveway entrances .

Kentuck AHQ – Crew will trim trees.

Various –Crews will work surfaces, boom ax and respond to customers.

 

Prince Edward County:  

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides and ditches, and respond to customer requests.

 

District-wide activities: 

Bridge maintenance – Crews will do bridge washing.

Curve countermeasures– Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Latex Microsurfacing – Crews will perform latex microsurfacing at various locations.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.

