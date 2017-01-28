Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus., Madison Heights – Crews will upgrade signal equipment.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible. Completion 4/21/17.

Route 640 over Pedlar River (Rt. 635-607) – Road closed for superstructure replacement from Feb. 6-March 10, weather permitting. Detour via routes 607, 610 and 635.

Appomattox County:

Route 644 over Steele Fork Creek (Rt. 694 – Rt. 649) – Road closed for bridge replacement until February 17. Detour via Routes 694, 604, and 649.

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Signals – Upgrades will take place at various locations.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over Otter River (714-699) – One lane of bridge closed at a time for joint repairs. 11’ lane restriction. Est. comp. 2/14/17.

Charlotte County:

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 691 over Little Cub Creek (Rt. 701 – Rt. 662)- C losed 1/3-2/3 for superstructure replacement. Detour via 701 to 615 to 47 to 662 and back to 691.

Routes 734 & 1004 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crews will boom ax & install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crews will trim trees.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Cumberland County:

Route 610 – Crews will make shoulder repairs.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Halifax County:

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 652 over stream (Rt. 360-360) – Road closed Feb. 13-Mar. 10, weather permitting for pipe replacement. Detour via Route 360.

Route 667 over Bye Creek ( Rt. 753-57) – Road closed for substructure repairs from Feb. 21 – Mar. 10, weather permitting. Detour via routes 753 and 57.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Bethel AHQ – Crews will work shoulders.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crews will apply stone at mailboxes.

Cluster Springs and Volens AHQs – Crews will boom ax.

Volens AHQ – Crews will cut right of way and chip brush.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive widening – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd: Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.

Route 29/460 (501-29) – Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.) – Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows likely; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Const. bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 29 S over Rockfish River – Repairs to rail and parapet will begin Jan. 23 and last approx. 10 days. One lane closed with temporary traffic barrier, signs and other devices in use.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 29 (Gretna AHQ) – Crews will repair shoulders. Use caution.

Route 761 (600-639) – Road closed for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Route 783 over Crooked Run Creek (Rt. 644-973)- Road closed for substructure repairs. Detour via routes 644, 750, and 694.

Brosville AHQ – Crews will work ditches at various locations.

Kentuck AHQ – Crews will cut limbs.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will remove roadside debris.

Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean pipe.

Various –Crews will work surfaces, boom ax and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 360 E – Crews will install pipe and widen shoulder.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides and ditches, repair shoulders and respond to customer requests.

District-wide activities:

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will be working at various locations.