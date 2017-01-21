Lynchburg District Traffic Alert for Jan. 23-27
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
Amherst County:
Route 29 Bus., Madison Heights – Crews will upgrade signal equipment.
Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.
Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible. Completion 4/21/17.
Route 636 over Harris Creek (643-638) – Road closed beginning 2/6 for culvert replacement. Detour via 656, 655, 643 and back to 636.
Route 643 over Mill Creek (Rt. 635 – Rt. 636)– Road closed beginning 1/17 for superstructure replacement. Detour via 636 to 653 to 130 to 635 back to 643.
Appomattox County:
Route 644 over Steele Fork Creek (Rt. 694 – Rt. 649) – Road closed for bridge replacement until February 17. Detour via Routes 694, 604, and 649.
Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.
Signals – Upgrades will take place at various locations.
Buckingham County:
Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.
Routes 633 over Willis River and 676 over Slate River – Bridge inspections scheduled for Jan. 23. Lane closures possible.
Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Campbell County:
Route 29 N over Otter River (714-699) – One lane of bridge closed at a time for joint repairs. 11’ lane restriction. Est. comp. 2/14/17.
Charlotte County:
Route 40 over Louse Creek – Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.
Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.
Route 691 over Little Cub Creek (Rt. 701 – Rt. 662)- Closed 1/3-2/3 for superstructure replacement. Detour via 701 to 615 to 47 to 662 and back to 691.
Routes 734 & 1004 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.
Craftons Gate AHQ – Crews will boom ax & install mainline/driveway pipe.
Phenix AHQ – Crews will trim trees.
Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.
Cumberland County:
Route 610 – Crews will make shoulder repairs.
Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer requests.
Halifax County:
Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.
Bethel AHQ– Crews will work shoulders.
Cluster Springs AHQ – Crews will apply stone at mailboxes.
Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.
Lynchburg:
Greenview Drive widening– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.
Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd: Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.
Route 29/460 (501-29)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17. Speed reduced to 45 mph.
Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows likely; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed reduced to 45 mph.
Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Const. bridge project.
Nelson County:
Route 29 S over Rockfish River – Repairs to rail and parapet will begin Jan. 23 and last approx. 10 days. One lane closed with temporary traffic barrier, signs and other devices in use.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.
Route 761 (600-639) – Road closed for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.
Brosville AHQ – Crews will work ditches at various locations.
Gretna AHQ – Crews will apply stone at mailboxes.
Gretna and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will cut limbs.
Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will remove roadside debris.
Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean pipe.
Various –Crews will work surfaces, boom ax and respond to customers.
Prince Edward County:
Route 360 E – Crews will install pipe and widen shoulder.
Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides and ditches, repair shoulders and respond to customer requests.
District-wide activities:
Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.
Pavement messaging – Crews will be working at various locations.
