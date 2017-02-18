 jump to example.com

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Feb. 20-24

Published Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 12:23 pm

road work transportationHighway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:  

Route 29 Bus., Madison Heights – Crews will upgrade signal equipment.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible.  Completion 4/21/17.

Route 640 over Pedlar River (Rt. 635-607) – Road closed for superstructure replacement from Feb. 6-March 10, weather permitting. Detour via routes 607, 610 and 635.

 

Appomattox County:  

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Signals – Upgrades will take place at various locations.

 

Buckingham County: 

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est.  comp. – 12/2017.

Andersonville AHQ– Crew will repair shoulders.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Campbell County:  

Route 29 N over Otter River (714-699)  – One lane of bridge closed at a time for joint repairs. 11’ lane restriction. Est. comp. 2/24/17.

Routes 29 & 460 – Crews will work on ramp lights.

 

Charlotte County:   

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Routes 92 and 360 – Crew will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Routes 734 (Phenix AHQ) – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will trim trees.

Various – Crews will boom ax, work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Cumberland County:  

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Halifax County:  

Routes 360 @ 677 & 501 @ 658 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 652 over stream (Rt. 360-360)  – Road closed Feb. 13-Mar. 10, weather permitting for pipe replacement. Detour via Route 360.

Route 667 over Bye Creek ( Rt. 753-57) – Road closed for substructure repairs from Feb. 21 – Mar. 10, weather permitting. Detour via routes 753 and 57.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work shoulders. 

Bethel and Volens AHQs– Crews will boom ax.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will clean debris.

Volens AHQ – Crew will clean ditches.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive widening– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd:  Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.

Route 29/460 (501-29)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows likely; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Const. bridge project. Beginning mid-March, expect nighttime delays for setting bridge spans. VSP will assist with traffic control.

 

Nelson County:  

Route 151/6, 635 & 638 int. – Contractor will begin construction.

 

Pittsylvania County:  

Route29 @ 676 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 761 (600-639) – Road closed for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Route 783 over Crooked Run Creek (Rt. 644-973)- Road closed through 2/24 for substructure repairs on bridge. Detour via routes 644, 750, and 694.

Route 903 over Whitethorn Creek (Rt. 995-676) – Road closed March 6-31 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour US 29.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches.

Gretna and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will trim trees.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will sweep intersections. 

Rondo AHQ – Crew will remove roadside debris and work shoulders.

Various –Crews will work surfaces, boom ax and respond to customers.

 

Prince Edward County:  

Route 360 E over grade crossing – Lane closures will take place during bridge repairs on structure located approx. 1 mile southwest of Meherrin.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides and ditches, and respond to customer requests.

 

District-wide activities: 

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.

