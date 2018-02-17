Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Feb. 19-23

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Business at Sweet Briar College – Crew will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Appomattox County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Buckingham County:

Route 644 & 662 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush at various secondary route locations.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 43 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Charlotte County:

Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) –Closed thru 3/9 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.

Route 695 over Cub Creek (617 – 727) – Closed thru 5/25 for bridge replacement. Detour via 617, 40 and 727 back to 695.

Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crew will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 58 – Crew will replace back plates on signals.

Route 58 W over Lawson Creek (501-931) – Lane closure, width restriction of 11’6” for bridge work. Est. comp. 4/2018.

Route 658 over Dan River –Weather permitting, debris removal with lane closure (delayed).

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will boom axe and work surfaces.

Volens AHQ – Crew will cut right of way on secondary routes.

Various –Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Vehicles entering/exiting road. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Odd Fellows Road –1-way traffic from Perkins St. to Bradley Dr. to widen road for new interchange. 3-month detour in place for northbound traffic (to Mayflower Dr.).

Odd Fellows and Mayflower intersection –Traffic controlled by flaggers during night work. Intersection will close to traffic in mid-March.

Nelson County:

Route 29 at Nelson County High School – Crew will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 – Crew will replace back plates on signals.

Route 58 East over Sandy Creek, 2 mi. east of 726 –Repairs will reduce lane to 11’. Work expected to last approximately 4 weeks.

Route 670, Gretna AHQ –Road closed approx. 3 weeks for replacement of mainline pipe. Detour via Routes 685,646 and 642 before going back to 670.

Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) –Closedfor bridgework. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.

Route 880 – One lane closed for debris removal. Work expected to last approx. 4 weeks.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Gretna AHQ – Crew will cut right of way.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Kentuck AHQ – Crew will work shoulders.

Kentuck and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will add stone around mailboxes and entrances.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 360 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 657 over Falling Creek (615-626) – Road closed 3/12-4/13 for culvert replacement. Detour via 639, 658, 626 and 657.

Route 691 – Crew will prepare for Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crew will cut brush, remove debris, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will rehab/replace pipe at various locations.

Related Stories