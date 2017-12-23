Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Dec. 26-29

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 North to 29 Business – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Route 60 over Pedlar River –One 12’ lane in use with temporary traffic signal during deck repairs. Signs and other traffic control devices in place. Est. completion –December 22.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Buckingham County:

Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 662 & 644 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 460 Business, Timberlake Road – Crew will replace back plates on signals.

Charlotte County:

Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) – Road closed 11/13-2/2 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.

Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.

Route 1001 – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will mow at various locations.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crew will work surfaces, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 58 W over Lawson Creek (501-931) – Lane closures will take place during bridge work. Estimated completion April 2018.

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will repair slope.

Route 677 over Polecat Creek (676-763) – Road closed 11/13 – 2/16 for bridge replacement. Detour via 676, and 360.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will spot clean ditches.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces/shoulders.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe on primary routes.

Volens AHQ – Crew will cut right of way on secondary routes.

Pavement messages – Crew will work on maintenance and repair of messages countywide.

Various –Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Nelson County:

No items to report

Pittsylvania County:

Routes 41 and 57 – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) – Road closed 12/4-3/9 for bridge replacement. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.

Kentuck AHQ – Crew will limb trees.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will boom axe, work drainage/ditches/shoulders/surfaces and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 691 – Crew will prepare for Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crew will brush cut, remove debris, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.