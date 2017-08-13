 jump to example.com

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 14-18

Published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 12:09 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting.

road work transportationItems in italics contain new/updated information.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

 

Amherst County:  

Routes 56, 60, & 151 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 29 – Crew performing maintenance and repairing pavement messages.

Route 29 Business – On August 19, South Main St in the Town of Amherst will be closed and traffic detoured for special event.

Route 29 Bus S over NS RR– Bridge deck overlay project with one 16’ lane. Est.comp. 12/15/17.

Route 60 (1102/1112 & 29 Bus) – Construction of sidewalk with curb and gutter. Continuous right shoulder closure eastbound with possible right lane closures. Hours: 7 am to 5 pm.

Route 60 (Rockbridge Co. line to east 2.03 mile) –Expect delays for milling and paving operations. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic; relocation of Route 635 connector continues. Lane closures possible.  Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.

 

Appomattox County:  

Route 24 – Crew will work on sign work orders.

Surface treatment schedule for Appomattox County–Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Buckingham County:  

Route 20 over Muddy Creek –Traffic restricted to one 13’ lane and controlled by signal, signage and message boards. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Campbell County:  

Route 460 – Crew performing maintenance and repairing pavement messages.

Route 460 Bridge over Beaver Creek –   Starting July 10, temporary lane closure with take place between 9 am and 3 pm. Starting July 24, one lane of traffic with 14.5 ft width restriction will be in place using temporary traffic control barrier for bridge deck overlay project. Estimated completion – October 7, 2017.

Route 460 W over Buffalo Creek – Bridge deck overlay. One 12’ width lane. Estimated completion 12/15/17.  

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane in each direction. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.  

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Road closed through early August for culvert replacement. Detour via Rt. 756, 600 to 601.

Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – 10/27/17.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed 7/5 through 9/29/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Route 1623 near Rt 622 – Road closed for waterline work.  Alternate route is available. Messages boards will alert motorists.

 

Charlotte County:   

Route 15 N/S over 15 Bus. – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Route 40 (Phenix AHQ) – Crew will install drop inlet.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will install main and driveway entrance pipes.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will mow.

Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.  In addition, traffic will be controlled with pilot vehicles during surface treatment at various locations.

 

Cumberland County:  

Various – Crew will work surfaces, mow and respond to customer concerns.

 

Halifax County:  

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 604 (734 – 606) – Road closed approx. 3 weeks beginning 8/10 for pipe replacement. Detour via 735 and 606.

Route 626 over NS RR (785-620)  – Bridge painting. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during work. Expect delays.

Route 684 (683-663) – Road will be closed for approx. 2 weeks beginning Aug. 1 for pipe replacement. Detour via Routes 683, VA 360, 662 and 684.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Various–Crews will mow and respond to customer requests.

 

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.)– Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18.  Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

 

Nelson County:  

Routes 56, 60, & 151 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 29 South near Nelson/Albemarle line- Travel lane closed; passing lane narrowed to 11’ for slope repair.

Route 151 & 635, Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Work zone in operation from 7 am to 7 pm, weather permitting. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Route 1001 – Sidewalk construction scheduled.

Various – Cycling event on Sept. 9 may result in delays for motorists. Remember to “Share the Road”.

 

Pittsylvania County:  

Route 29 Bus N over bypass, south end of Town of Chatham – Temporary ramp closure for approximately 2 weeks during bridge joint work. Detour via Route 57.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 626 @ 40, mainline and driveway pipe (Gretna AHQ) and Rondo AHQ – Crews will work pipe.

Route 637(Gretna AHQ) – Crew will work ditches.

Gretna, Kentuck, and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-10/27 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed 7/28/2017 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour via 600, 602 and 601. Est. completion 12/4/17.

Brosville and Rondo AHQs – Crews will ditch.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will clean roadsides.

Various –Crews will boom axe, mow and respond to customers. Surface treatment underway at various locations.

 

Prince Edward County:  

Route 133 – Crew will work on sign work orders.

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-August for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Route 691, 705 & 784 – Crew will begin preparation for Rural Rustic projects.

Route 695 over Route 460 – Bridge painting may result in delays.

Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

 

District-wide activities: 

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Curve countermeasures– Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: Gas prices on summer see-saw
Late Potomac rally not enough in 3-2 loss
Update on murder at Charlottesville rally
New licensing agreement will enhance experiences at Secretariat’s birthplace
Virginia’s wine grape harvest is ripe, robust—and early
VMI football has first fall camp scrimmage
Season-high 18 hits not enough for Hillcats in 12-7 loss
Stephen Strasburg to to rehab at Potomac Monday night
Squirrels swept in doubleheader defeats
Three arrested in connection with violence at Charlottesville rally
Albemarle County leaders comment on Aug. 12 events
Virginia State Police identifies troopers killed in helicopter crash
What happened in Charlottesville was no accident
Bridgewater Students win Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships
Two dead in helicopter crash in Albemarle County
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on #Charlottesville events
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 