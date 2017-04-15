 jump to example.com

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 17-21

Published Saturday, Apr. 15, 2017, 7:30 pm

road work transportationHighway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

 

Amherst County:  

Route 29 Bus., Town of Amherst – Shoulder closures possible bet. 8 & 5 pm for maintenance work.

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Appomattox County:  

Route 460 West (from Appomattox Co/Pr. Edward Co line to Rt. 620) – Traffic control devices and flaggers will be in use during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Buckingham County: 

Route 15 (Andersonville AHQ – Crews will cut brush.

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est.  comp. – 12/2017.

Route 20 (Dillwyn AHQ) and other locations (Andersonville AHQ)– Crews will work shoulders.

Route 60 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will repair asphalt and provide traffic control for bridge work.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Campbell County:  

Routes 29 & 460 – Crews will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 (0.54 miles south of Route 652 to 0.74 miles north of 635 – Gladys) – From March 27 to May 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686 – Winfall) – From March 30 to June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Culvert replacement road closure delayed until May 22.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Charlotte County:   

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal activated for one-way traffic. Message boards will alert motorists to this change. Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Route 644 & 746 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will install main line pipe. 

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom axe and install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Cumberland County:  

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Route 605 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Halifax County:  

Routes 360 at 677 and other locations – Sign crews will respond to work orders.

Route 501 (South Boston to NC line) – Crews will work line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Alton and Paces area – Crew will apply asphalt on secondary routes and skin patch.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 E/W, Concord Turnpike-Candlers Mtn Rd:  Speed 45 mph for construction.

Route 29/460 (501-29)– Construction traffic entering/exiting. Lane closures possible 9 pm, Fri. to 6 am, Sun. Est. comp. 11/16/17.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.)– April 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 & 26, nighttime detours during setting of bridge girders. Other times: Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18.  Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

 

Nelson County:  

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson countiesMarch 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

 

Pittsylvania County:  

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 29 Business at Rt 726, 29 Business at Rt. 719 – Crews will work on signals.

Route 58, east and west of Danville – Crews will work on line markings.

Route 682 over Shokoe Creek (686-1094) – Closed April 3-May 12 for culvert replacement. Detour via 686 to 640.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Brosville, Gretna, and Kentuck AHQ – Crews will boom axe.

Gretna and Rondo AHQ – Crews will clean roadsides.

Kentuck AHQ – Crews will do pipe and ditch work.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customers.

 

Prince Edward County:  

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-July for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Various– Crew will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides & ditches, & respond to customers.

 

District-wide activities: 

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties.

Curve countermeasures– Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Latex Microsurfacing – Crews will perform latex micro-surfacing at various locations.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.

