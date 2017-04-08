Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 10-14

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus., Town of Amherst – Shoulder closures possible bet. 8 & 5 pm for maintenance work.

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible. Completion 4/21/17.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Appomattox County:

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est. comp. – 12/2017.

Route 60 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will repair asphalt.

Route 60 (Dillwyn AHQ) – Crew will work shoulders.

Route 60 over Slate River & 612 over Appomattox River – Bridge inspection April 12. Delays possible.

Route 600 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crews will replace pipe.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush and repair shoulders.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Routes 29 & 460 – Crews will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 (0.54 miles south of Route 652 to 0.74 miles north of 635 – Gladys) – From March 27 to May 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686 – Winfall) – From March 30 to June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Culvert replacement road closure delayed until May 22.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Charlotte County:

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal activated for one-way traffic. Message boards will alert motorists to this change. Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Routes 47 & 360 – Signal work will result in outage of intersection warning flashers and STOP sign flashing beacons. Message boards will alert motorists during these operations.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom ax and install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Cumberland County:

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush and respond to customer requests.

Halifax County:

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will work shoulders.

Routes 360 at 47 and 501 at 658 – Sign crews will respond to work orders.

Route 501 (South Boston to NC line) – Crews will work line markings.

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 E/W, Concord Turnpike-Candlers Mtn Rd: Speed 45 mph for construction.

Route 29/460 (501-29) – Construction traffic entering/exiting. Lane closures possible 9 pm, Fri. to 6 am, Sun. Est. comp. 11/16/17. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.) – April 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 & 26, nighttime detours during setting of bridge girders. Other times: Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 58, east and west of Danville – Crews will work on line markings.

Route 682 over Shokoe Creek (686-1094) – Closed April 3-May 12 for culvert replacement. Detour via 686 to 640.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Brosville, Kentuck and Mt. Airy AHQ – Crews will boom ax.

Gretna and Rondo AHQ – Crews will clean roadsides.

Kentuck AHQ – Crews will do pipe and ditch work.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 1 – June 23 for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides & ditches, & respond to customers.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Latex Microsurfacing – Crews will perform latex micro-surfacing at various locations.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.