Lynchburg District: Odd Fellows Road traffic pattern change

Beginning as early as Monday, January 15, motorists who use Odd Fellows Road in the City of Lynchburg will experience a shift in traffic pattern as a part of the ongoing Odd Fellows Road Interchange and Extension project.

A detour will be in place for northbound Odd Fellows Road traffic south of Perkins Street. Northbound traffic will be directed to turn onto Bradley Drive and continue to the intersection of Bradley and Mayflower Drives. From there traffic can turn left toward Candler’s Mountain Road or right to the Odd Fellows Road/Mayflower Drive Intersection. Southbound traffic on Odd Fellows Road will not currently be affected by this change.

The shift is necessary to widen existing Odd Fellows Road. This pattern, with possible lane shifts from one side of the street to another, will continue for approximately three months. The entire project is slated for completion in August 2018.

