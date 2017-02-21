Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18 per share, resulting in an enterprise value of approximately $950 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, EQT Infrastructure will acquire all of Lumos Networks’ common stock. Shareholders of record will receive $18.00 in cash per share of Lumos Networks’ common stock, which is a premium of 18.2% to the closing price of $15.23 on February 17, 2017. The offer price represents a 34.9% premium to the volume-weighted price average of the last 12 months of $13.35 and a 16.5% premium to $15.45, which is the average closing price of the last 20 trading days.

“Our Board of Directors concluded, after a thorough review of the strategic alternatives, that the sale of Lumos Networks to EQT Infrastructure was in the best interests of Lumos Networks and its shareholders,” said Robert Guth, Chairman of the Board of Lumos Networks. “I am pleased to announce this transaction and the beginning of the partnership between Lumos Networks and EQT Infrastructure in order to capitalize on the market opportunities ahead of us in the U.S. communications infrastructure market.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to acquire Lumos Networks, having been impressed by the Company’s strategic vision and execution since it became a public company in 2011. We look forward to working collaboratively with Lumos Networks’ team and to drawing upon EQT’s deep expertise in the telecommunications and fiber sector in support of the Company’s growth and expansion,” said Jan Vesely, Director at investment advisor EQT Partners.

“I am very pleased that our shareholders are realizing the benefits of our transformational strategy,” said Timothy G. Biltz, president and CEO of Lumos Networks. “Since my tenure of CEO began in April of 2012, Lumos has achieved an annualized shareholder return of nearly 19%, during which time we transformed into an industry leading fiber based bandwidth infrastructure services company.”

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all of the Lumos employees whose dedication and hard work made our transformation possible. Additionally, I would like to thank our shareholders and customers for their support and loyalty over the past several years,” Biltz said.

“Our transformation would not have been possible without our debt holders, including Co-Bank and its lending consortium, and Pamplona Capital, who provided their investment capital support and expertise,” Biltz said.

“Finally, I look forward to working with EQT Infrastructure, who fully supports our laser-focused customer-first approach, as Lumos continues to innovate and expand its network, products and service offerings to our customers.”

The agreement was approved by all members of the board of directors voting on the transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2017.

Lumos Networks offers end-to-end connectivity in 24 markets in Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and Kentucky. With a fiber network of 9,204 fiber route miles and 475,507 total fiber strand miles, Lumos Networks connects 1,297 unique Fiber to the Cell sites, 1,642 total FTTC connections, 36 data centers, including seven company-owned co-location facilities, 1,984 on-net buildings and approximately 3,300 total on-net locations.

In 2015, Lumos Networks generated over $114 million in Data revenue over our fiber network.