Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam on Senate approval of anti-marriage equality bill
Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 6:25 pm
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam on Senate approval of anti-marriage equality bill
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam comments after the State Senate approved legislation to permit state-sanctioned discrimination against LGBT couples.
HB 2025 passed on a party line vote and mirrors SB 1324 that the Senate passed last week. HB 2025 now heads to Governor McAuliffe, who has promised to veto the policy.
“Earlier this week I stood alongside plaintiffs Carol Schall and Mary Townley to celebrate the anniversary of the historic Bostic v. Rainey decision that struck down Virginia’s statutory and constitutional same-sex marriage ban,” Northam said. “We cannot go backwards. We need to continue to be open and welcoming to all, no matter who you are or who you love.”
