Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam on Senate approval of anti-marriage equality bill

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam comments after the State Senate approved legislation to permit state-sanctioned discrimination against LGBT couples.

HB 2025 passed on a party line vote and mirrors SB 1324 that the Senate passed last week. HB 2025 now heads to Governor McAuliffe, who has promised to veto the policy.

“Earlier this week I stood alongside plaintiffs Carol Schall and Mary Townley to celebrate the anniversary of the historic Bostic v. Rainey decision that struck down Virginia’s statutory and constitutional same-sex marriage ban,” Northam said. “We cannot go backwards. We need to continue to be open and welcoming to all, no matter who you are or who you love.”