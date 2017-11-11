Louisville gets sixth win, dominates Virginia, 38-21

Louisville broke open a tight game with a pair of Lamar Jackson third-quarter touchdown passes in defeating Virginia, 38-21, on Saturday.

Jackson threw for 195 yards on 15-of-26 passing with three touchdown passes, and added another touchdown and 147 yards on the ground, to pace Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC).

Virginia (6-4, 3-3 ACC) had closed to within 17-14 at halftime on a 25-yard TD pass from Kurt Benkert to Evan Butts with 48 seconds left in the first half.

A 24-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Jaylen Smith at the 6:51 mark of the third quarter extended the Cardinals’ lead to 24-14, and a highlight-reel, one-handed 21-yard TD catch by Smith with 3:58 to go in the third made it 31-14.

A Dae Williams 3-yard TD run a minute into the fourth quarter put the game away.

Jordan Ellis scored a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:48 to go to close out the scoring.

Louisville rolled up 493 yards of total offense, but it was the U of L defense that was the story. Ranked 11th in the ACC coming in, giving up 410.1 yards per game, the Cards limited UVA to 277 yards of total offense, and forced two Cavaliers turnovers.

Virginia ran for just 63 yards on 28 attempts, and Kurt Benkert was only 19-of-36 passing for 214 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the ACC’s worst pass defensive unit.