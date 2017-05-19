 jump to example.com

Loopstok homers again in 11-7 Lynchburg win

Published Friday, May. 19, 2017, 11:40 pm

Sicnarf Loopstok hit his second home run in as many days to give Lynchburg a 2-0 lead three batters into the game, and the Hillcats led the rest of the way to claim an 11-7 victory against Potomac at City Stadium Friday night.

lynchburg hillcatsBy the time it was all said and done, Lynchburg posted 11 runs and 15 hits, which both matched their highest totals for a home game this year. Every Hillcat who played a majority of the game had a hit, and six of them had multi-hit performances. Loopstok led the charge with a 2-4 day at the plate that included a double and his fourth homer of the season. He finished with two RBIs and two runs.

After Loopstok staked the Hillcats to a 2-0 lead, the Hillcats added a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and four more in the sixth to build an 11-2 advantage. Jodd Carter and Daniel Salters hit back-to-back doubles to produce the run in the fourth. Carter added another two-bagger in the fifth to drive in a run and scored later on a two-run single by Claudio Bautista.

In the sixth inning, the first four batters all reached and scored against Ronald Pena. Ka’ai Tom, Loopstok, Martin Cervenka and Andrew Calica all had base hits to open the frame with Loopstok’s being a double. The Hillcats tied a season high with six extra-base hits, which they also achieved on May 3 against Winston-Salem. A Lynchburg player has hit a home run in a season-best four consecutive contests, a streak that began with the game-tying home run by Willi Castro in the ninth inning Tuesday at Winston-Salem.

Matt Esparza (3-3) held Potomac to two runs on five hits in six innings while only surrendering one walk. Wirkin Estevez (2-3) took the loss by allowing seven runs on nine hits in five innings on the mound.

Shane Bieber (0-0, 1.50) will make his home debut against Potomac Saturday night at 6 p.m. It’s a Sparkling Saturday, so fans can enjoy postgame fireworks presented by Select Bank and 93.7 KHF. Gates open at 5. Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com beginning with pre-game coverage at 5:50 p.m.

