 jump to example.com

Longwood softball headed to regional final

Published Saturday, May. 20, 2017, 11:01 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The underdog Longwood softball team is heading back to the NCAA Regional final for the second straight year.

Facing elimination in back-to-back games, the Lancers (30-28) pulled off the improbable, upsetting Knoxville Regional No. 2 seed Ohio State 3-1 and No. 3 seed USC Upstate 4-2 Saturday to move on to Sunday’s regional championship round against No. 8 national seed Tennessee Sunday at 12 p.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lancers, who have now on 14 of their past 17 games, kept up their midseason turnaround behind a pair of strong outings from the All-Big South pitching duo of Sydney Gay and Elizabeth McCarthy Saturday. Gay (15-15) twirled a four-hit complete game in Saturday’s opener against Ohio State, and McCarthy (15-10) followed with 5.1 innings of two-run ball against USC Upstate before Gay polished off the win with a five-out save.

Longwood junior Glenn Walters played hero in the first inning against USC Upstate (45-13), mashing a bases-loaded, three-run triple that put the Lancers ahead for good. The Glen Allen, Va., native drove in four total runs on the day, sending in the first run of Longwood’s 3-1 win in Saturday’s victory over the Buckeyes with an RBI double.

USC Upstate entered the regional with one of the nation’s top pitching staffs, sporting a 1.39 ERA that was the seventh-best in the country. They used those arms to down Ohio State 7-3 in Friday’s opening round and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before host Tennessee rallied for a 7-3 victory earlier Saturday.

However, after Longwood’s upset win over Ohio State Saturday afternoon, it was the Lancers who carried the momentum into Saturday night’s elimination matchup against the Spartans. Walters’ three-run double sparked a four-run first inning that was enough of a cushion for McCarthy, who scattered eight hits over her 5.1 innings. Gay took over with one out in the sixth and needed just 20 pitches to record five consecutive outs and secure the win.

The win pushes the Lancers back to an NCAA Regional final for the second straight year following last season’s surge to the Harrisonburg Regional final against No. 6 national seed James Madison. Longwood also won back-to-back elimination games on Saturday that year, defeating both Princeton and North Carolina before falling in Sunday’s final to the host Dukes.

Over the past three years, Longwood has now eliminated Virginia Tech (2015), Princeton (2016), North Carolina (2016), Ohio State (2017) and USC Upstate (2017) in NCAA Regional play. The Lancers, who have advanced to NCAA postseason play in four of the past five seasons, improved to 5-7 in regional play during the 10-year Division I era, becoming Big South’s new all-time leader in NCAA postseason victories.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Five-run seventh costs VMI in regular season finale, 9-3
Presbyterian blasts Liberty on Senior Day, 12-1
Senators outlast Squirrels on Saturday
Restorative Justice in Education Academy offers learning experiences to educators
Men’s tennis: No. 2 Virginia advances to NCAA Semifinals, tops Texas
Tax credit benefits both farmers and food banks
No. 9 Virginia wins 10-9 at Georgia Tech to take weekend series
Longwood softball tops Ohio State in NCAA Tourney
Farm leaders pleased with restoration of NASS funding
Politicians get on-the-farm lessons during ag tour
Hot temperatures, slick track greets drivers ahead of Sunday’s Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway
Virginia Tech announces plans for Center for Transformative Research on Health Behaviors
Weevil relocation program benefits Virginia landowners
Concept Plus to expand IT operation in Fairfax County
Grillers will save money this summer on burgers and steaks
Bridgewater College’s Megan LaPrade receives Christian Service Award
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 