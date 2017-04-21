 jump to example.com

Local school board members endorse Tom Perriello for governor

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 11:06 am

tom perrielloSeven school board members from across Virginia are endorsing Tom Perriello ahead of the June 13 Democratic primary for Virginia governor.

“Tom Perriello was the first candidate in this race to address the school-to-prison pipeline and his commitment to break the cycle of incarceration that largely impacts communities of color is clear,” said Charlottesville School Board Chair Juandiego R. Wade. “His is the kind of progressive vision we need to move Virginia forward. I’m honored to stand with Tom Perriello in this fight.”

“Tom comes from a family of teachers and knows that investment in our education system, providing better resources to both teachers and students, is critical for our state’s future,” said Charlottesville School Board Vice Chair Amy Laufer. “He cares about our communities and will fight tirelessly to ensure that each child receives a shot at the American dream.”

“Now is the time to expand opportunities for every Virginian, and that’s exactly what Tom Perriello will do as governor,” said Newport News School Board Member Marvin Harris. “Tom knows that too many communities in Virginia have been left behind and that a good education is the clearest pathway to the middle class. He will work across the aisle on this nonpartisan issue to ensure each of our children receives the best opportunities for success.”

“We need a bold leader with an education plan for all Virginia children, which is why I am proud to endorse Tom Perriello for governor,” said Charlottesville School Board Member Leah Puryear. “Virginia is home to some of the best public universities in the country, but at the same time, too many of our young students can’t afford to attend college or are burdened by debt upon graduating. Tom understands the negative impact student debt has on our economy – and he’s ready to tackle the issue head on.”

“I am excited to support Tom Perriello for governor because he has an actionable plan to make childcare more affordable and expand early childhood education,” said Charlottesville School Board Member Jennifer McKeever. “Tom believes that every child should not only have an opportunity to succeed but also have access to the resources necessary to succeed.”

“Tom is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent Virginia’s next generation from achieving their potential,” said Alexandria School Board Member Veronica Nolan. “From the costs of higher education to better resources in our schools, Tom Perriello will be the type of governor who puts the education and future of our children first.”

“Families and teachers in Prince William County and across the Commonwealth deserve a governor who will fight for them – Tom Perriello will be that governor,” said Prince William County School Board Member Justin Wilk. “Tom is committed to investing in under-resourced public schools and raising teacher pay. For these reasons, Tom has my full support.”

“I am proud to have the support of these outstanding education advocates who have all worked tirelessly for the benefit of children across Virginia,” said Tom Perriello. “It’s time to seriously invest in our education system and protect our public schools from conservative attacks and neglect. Together we will make the Commonwealth’s public schools a brighter beacon of learning and opportunity for every Virginia child, regardless of race or region.”

 

Endorsements

  • Juandiego Wade, Board Chair, Charlottesville School Board
  • Amy Laufer, Board Vice Chair, Charlottesville School Board
  • Marvin Harris, Member, Newport News School Board
  • Leah Puryear, Member, Charlottesville School Board
  • Jennifer McKeever, Member, Charlottesville School Board
  • Veronica Nolan, Member, Alexandria School Board
  • Justin Wilk, Member, Prince William County School Board
