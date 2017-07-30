Local National Night Out event set for Tuesday in Waynesboro

Local law enforcement agencies are banding together to host the 34th annual National Night Out on Tuesday in the Target parking lot in Waynesboro.

Admission is free to the 6-8 p.m. event, hosted by the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Target.

The local event is among thousands nationwide with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.