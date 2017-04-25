 jump to example.com

Local hero recognized for suicide prevention volunteer work in Staunton

Published Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017, 10:43 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. Yet many people affected by suicide don’t talk about it, afraid of making others uncomfortable by bringing up the subject.

kim sours suicide preventionThey may also think there is nothing they can do to prevent it from happening to others. But the research shows us otherwise. Suicide can be prevented, and there are things everyone can do in every community to help stem this tragic loss of life.

Today the nation’s largest organization dedicated to the fight against suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, recognizes Kim Sours for her contributions to helping to prevent suicide in the Greater Augusta community.

“We are enormously thankful for the suicide prevention work Kim Sours does every day of the year, which is why during National Volunteer Appreciation Week, we publicly share our gratitude for her contributions to the cause.  In this world, where it can seem as if we read nothing but negative headlines every day, it’s important to remember that there are everyday heroes like Sours who give their time, resources and gifts to trying to make positive change for the Greater Augusta community and beyond,” said Robert Gebbia, the CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “It’s through her work, and the efforts of others like her, that we will achieve our bold goal of reducing the annual suicide rate in the United States 20 percent by the year 2025.

Sours has dedicated countless hours this year to helping to educate the residents of Staunton about suicide prevention and the importance of seeking mental health support. She has given her time to an important cause that will lead to lives saved and hope for those affected by suicide. Sours is leading her third Out of the Darkness Walk in Staunton on October 21. She works tirelessly throughout the year to organize fundraisers for the Walk and plan with her volunteer committees. For more information on the upcoming Walk, visit afsp.org/GreaterAugusta.

AFSP continues to need volunteers. Find out how to get involved in this important lifesaving work by contacting your local AFSP chapter at afsp.org/Virginia.

 

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. AFSP celebrates 30 years of service to the suicide prevention movement. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Squirrels flip script on Bowie with walk-off win
McAuliffe, Virginia Council on Women announce STEM Essay Contest winners
Virginia Tech, UTC Aerospace Systems establish research and education partnership
Virginia Executive Mansion receives Paralyzed Veterans of America Award
Virginia members urge congressional leadership to protect miners’ healthcare
Northam slams Trump administration move to expand offshore drilling off Virginia coast
McAuliffe announces $365,000 federal grant for Virginia public safety agencies
Schiff, Kaine send letter to President Trump asking for legal basis of Syria strike
The most essential factors to consider when choosing an online casino
Rain cancels #8 UVA baseball game with Radford
UVA finds way to dramatically speed cancer research
Radio spot promoting AWE Night of the Superstars
Three leading causes of hearing loss
Drug dealing pimp sentenced to 18 years in prison
Charlottesville earns National SolSmart Award for advancing solar energy growth
Study: High-quality, early childhood education has significant benefits
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 