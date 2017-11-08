Local elections roundup: Pyles defeated in Augusta, Harris re-elected in Waynesboro

Long-time Augusta County Supervisor Tracy Pyles was defeated in his bid for re-election Tuesday.

Pam Carter, an adjunct professor at Mary Baldwin University, won a resounding victory in the Pastures District race, receiving 62.9 percent of the vote.

Pyles had represented the Pastures District on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors since 1996.

In Waynesboro, incumbent sheriff Joe Harris Jr. was re-elected in a two-candidate race with Joseph Davis.

Harris received 74.1 percent of the vote to win a fifth term as sheriff.