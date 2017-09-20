Local Democrats announce fall benefit to Paint the Valley Blue Again!
Published Wednesday, Sep. 20, 2017, 12:00 am
Front Page » Government/Politics » Local Democrats announce fall benefit to Paint the Valley Blue Again!
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Democratic Committees of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro will hold a first-ever Joint Social and Silent Auction Fall Benefit on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro from 5:00 to 7:30 pm.
A significant portion of the proceeds from this benefit will be donated to the campaigns of Michele Edwards (20th District) and Angela Lynn (25th District) for their respective Democratic runs for seats in the House of Delegates of Virginia in Richmond, VA.
Notable guests include Edwards and Lynn, who will speak. Attendees can participate in a social hour as they bid on the silent and live auctions. The Keynote Speaker for this event is still to be confirmed.
Cost is $30 per admission.
In addition, interested folks can help the fundraiser by becoming sponsors:
- Blue Mountain – $500 = 6 event admissions
- Blue Sky – $250 = 4 event admissions
- Blue Valley – $100 = 2 event admissions
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion