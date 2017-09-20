Local Democrats announce fall benefit to Paint the Valley Blue Again!

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Democratic Committees of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro will hold a first-ever Joint Social and Silent Auction Fall Benefit on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro from 5:00 to 7:30 pm.

A significant portion of the proceeds from this benefit will be donated to the campaigns of Michele Edwards (20th District) and Angela Lynn (25th District) for their respective Democratic runs for seats in the House of Delegates of Virginia in Richmond, VA.

Notable guests include Edwards and Lynn, who will speak. Attendees can participate in a social hour as they bid on the silent and live auctions. The Keynote Speaker for this event is still to be confirmed.

Cost is $30 per admission.

In addition, interested folks can help the fundraiser by becoming sponsors: