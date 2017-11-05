Local Democratic committees to host Election Night Party in Staunton

Local Democrats will be hosting a party on Election Night, Nov. 7 at the White Star Tavern in the Mill Street Grill in Staunton from 7 pm to 10 pm.

The Democratic candidates attending and being highlighted during this event are Michele Edwards, running in the 20th House Dstrict, and Angela Lynn, running in the 25th House District. T

There will be appetizers offered and a cash bar throughout the event.

No RSVP is required, and no admission will be charged.