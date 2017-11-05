Local Democratic committees to host Election Night Party in Staunton
Local Democrats will be hosting a party on Election Night, Nov. 7 at the White Star Tavern in the Mill Street Grill in Staunton from 7 pm to 10 pm.
The Democratic candidates attending and being highlighted during this event are Michele Edwards, running in the 20th House Dstrict, and Angela Lynn, running in the 25th House District. T
There will be appetizers offered and a cash bar throughout the event.
No RSVP is required, and no admission will be charged.
Tom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.
Fishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
