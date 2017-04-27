 jump to example.com

Living Alcohol and Drug Free: GAPP honors youth video contest winners

Published Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, 9:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

In the first scene, Jaylin Reed is seen in a gym confidently looking at the camera, then launching and swishing a three-pointer.

After repeating the feat, Reed, a junior at Miller School in Crozet, is in class, excelling.

But then the scenes turn dark, and Reed is stumbling on the court, airballing a short jumper, and has to be awakened by a classmate after falling asleep at his desk.

The Staunton teen, the winner of the Living Alcohol and Drug Free video contest sponsored by Greater Augusta Prevention Partners, got his message across loud and clear.

“I just wanted to show my friends, teachers and the community that doing drugs and alcohol can have a big effect on your life, whether it’s mentally, socially or physically,” Reed said at an award ceremony at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona on Thursday.

The top three videos in the contest, open to teens in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro, were honored by GAPP, with an audience including Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, Waynesboro Police Chief Mike Wilhelm and a host of local school leaders.

The second-place winner was a team from the Staunton Montessori School – Graham Duncan, Cyrus McCall, Hailey Benson, Jack Vinson, Anna Waller – who came up with a video featuring students climbing Humpback Rocks to achieve a natural high.

Their project was hard work, literally.

“After the first two minutes, we were very tired. It was a very hard climb. And very slippery. Lots of steep rocks,” Waller said.

Third place went to Waynesboro High School freshman Caleb Creasy for his video featuring puppets representing a teen and his father discussing the dangers of alcohol use after the teen had tried to raid the family refrigerator for beer.

Asked if he’d had a similar real-life conversation with his father, Creasy had a ready answer.

“I’m still alive, so, no,” Creasy said.

Voting was conducted online at the GAPP website at ValleyPrevention.com to determine the winners, and nearly 3,000 votes were cast by people across the country who tuned in via the web, said Keri Jones, the GAPP Coalition coordinator.

Jones had dreamed up the video contest last year as a way to engage the creativity of local youths in spreading the “Living Alcohol and Drug Free” message.

“It went beautifully,” Jones said. “We advertised to all of the local schools, we advertised to community groups, and we got some great kids. The top three videos were fabulous. A lot of work went into them, and a good message was sent out.”

 

Videos

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Game Notes: No. 10 UVA travels to Florida State this weekend
Spring wildfire season ends April 30
Protect yourself during mosquito season
Critics: Atlantic Coast Pipeline would require extensive mountaintop removal
Charles Graves retires after 44 years at WSVA
Augusta Health breaks ground on emergency department expansion
This Month at the Wayne Theatre: May 2017
Offensive outburst sends Hillcats to 13-7 win at Salem
Dominion honors volunteers of the year, donates $13,000 to local charities
2nd Life Inc. to invest nearly $1 million to expand operation in Richmond
Become smarter: Five ways to wise up
Summer forecast: Early storms to hold back heat in Northeast
Potomac, Frederick split doubleheader
Virginia Tech professor enlists French residents for study validating pollution-driven health claims
Warner, Portman push access to dual enrollment for low-, middle-income students
Virginia congressional delegation urges financial aid flexibility in absence of IRS tool
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 