LIVE @ the WAYNE returns April 28

LIVE @ the WAYNE returns to the Wayne Theatre/Ross Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m.

The Faithful Men and Terra Voce will join host Tracy Straight and the house band, The Boogie Kings, at the show.

Union Bank will be the sponsor for the April LIVE @ the WAYNE.

Tickets for the show are $15 and on sale now.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.