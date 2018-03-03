Live Coverage: #1 Virginia hosts Notre Dame on Senior Day

Top-ranked Virginia (27-2, 16-1 ACC) closes out the regular-season by hosting Notre Dame (18-12, 8-9 ACC) during Senior Day on Saturday, March 3. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) is set for 4 p.m. Chris Graham leads our live coverage.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Notre Dame contest will be televised on the ACC Network and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

A Win vs. Notre Dame Would:

Give UVA an ACC record 17 league wins.

Give UVA 28 or more wins for the seventh time in history.

Give UVA a 25-3 all-time record as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Give UVA an 11-2 all-time mark vs. Notre Dame.

Give UVA a five-game winning streak.

Keys to the Game: Virginia

Attack the paint: Notre Dame is just average defensively, giving up 1.065 points per possession in conference play, and the lack of size in the rotation is what you need to try to exploit. The guards need to try to get the ball into the lane for kickouts and dump downs for the bigs.

Notre Dame is just average defensively, giving up 1.065 points per possession in conference play, and the lack of size in the rotation is what you need to try to exploit. The guards need to try to get the ball into the lane for kickouts and dump downs for the bigs. Manage Colson: Colson burned Virginia last season, scoring 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in a January loss and then going for 21 in the win in the ACC Tournament. You want to expect him to get around 20 minutes again as he still works to get his legs under him, but don’t be surprised to see coach Mike Brey try to extend him if he’s on his game on Saturday. So, don’t let him get on his game.

Colson burned Virginia last season, scoring 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in a January loss and then going for 21 in the win in the ACC Tournament. You want to expect him to get around 20 minutes again as he still works to get his legs under him, but don’t be surprised to see coach Mike Brey try to extend him if he’s on his game on Saturday. So, don’t let him get on his game. Come down off the cloud: The big comeback win is past history. As hard as it might be, the UVA kids need to put it behind them and focus on Saturday. And it will be hard.





