Live Coverage: #1 Virginia faces Pitt in ACC Saturday Hoops

#1 Virginia (25-2, 14-1 ACC) faces Pitt (8-21, 0-16 ACC) Saturday at 4 p.m. Chris Graham leads our live coverage.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Pitt contest will be televised on ESPNU and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

A Win at Pitt Would:

Give UVA its third outright ACC regular-season title in history.

Give UVA 15 or more league wins for the third time in history.

Give the Cavaliers a school-record nine-game ACC road winning streak.

Give UVA a 23-3 all-time record as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Give UVA a three-game winning streak vs. the Panthers.

Keys to the Game: Virginia

Respect the opponent: Any team can win on any given night. Now, Pitt hasn’t won since Dec. 22, a 63-59 win over Towson, but, hey, the Panthers have #1 coming into their house, for the home season finale. Expect their best shot.

Bench minutes: The starters are still logging big minutes. In Wednesday’s win over Georgia Tech, Ty Jerome went 38, Kyle Guy 35, Devon Hall 32. Ideally, this game is one where those guys go 28-30, to preserve some minutes for March. Important in getting there: getting an early working margin, and the bench guys playing well enough to earn their minutes.

A third thing: I usually try to break things down in threes. I’m out of stuff to key on here. This one shouldn’t be tough.





