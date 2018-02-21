Live Coverage: #1 UVA faces Georgia Tech in ACC hoops

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Chris Graham leads our live coverage as #1 UVA (24-2, 13-1 ACC) faces Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-10 ACC) Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Georgia Tech contest will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Game Notes

UVA can clinch the No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament and share of its eighth ACC regular-season title (third in five years ) with a win over Georgia Tech.

) with a win over Georgia Tech. De’Andre Hunter is the reigning ACC Co-Rookie of the Week.

Tony Bennett is coaching in his 400th career game.

Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the second straight week.

On Feb. 5, UVA earned its first No. 1 ranking since Dec. 21, 1982 (650 weeks between No. 1 rankings).

UVA is 21-3 all-time in the 13 weeks as the top-ranked team.

The Cavaliers are the fourth team in the Top 25 era (1990-present) to earn a No. 1 ranking after being unranked in the preseason (Kansas, 1990; Syracuse, 2010; Baylor, 2017).

Keys to the Game: Virginia

Shake off the rust: Getting eight days off at this point in a season is very much a good thing in terms of having time to let nagging injuries heal and get legs back and the rest, but there will be an awkward feeling-out period for a few minutes in the first half Wednesday night, no doubt.

Attack: Lammers, mentioned above, owned the paint in the first 20 minutes in the January game in Atlanta. Virginia needs to adjust to Lammers, sure, but that adjustment can’t be to shoot a bunch of jumpers. Attack Lammers, attack the paint, attack the rim.

Spread the wealth: Bennett needs to manage minutes for his starters better than he has been of late. With an eye to March, Bennett needs to find a happy place for Johnson, Marco Anthony, maybe even figure out if Jay Huff can be a help down the stretch.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories