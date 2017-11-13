Live Blog: Virginia basketball hosts Austin Peay
Join Chris Graham for our live blog tonight as Virginia (1-0) faces Austin Peay (0-1) in men’s basketball action. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The UVA-Austin Peay contest will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
For Openers
- UVA meets Austin Peay for the first time.
- The game is part of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
- UVA improved 19-1 in its last 20 season-opening games.
Last Time Out
- UVA opened the season with a 60-48 win over UNCG on Nov. 10.
- Kyle Guy tallied a game-high 16 points, made a career-best eight free throws and added a career-high three steals.
- Devon Hall added 13 points and six rebounds, while Isaiah Wilkins chipped in nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
- UVA shot 42.9 percent from the floor and went 20-of-24 (83.3%) from the free throw line.
- The Cavaliers limited UNCG to 29.3% percent shooting (15-of-51) and 15.4 percent from 3-point range (4-of-26).
- UVA allowed 16 offensive rebounds and committed 13 turnovers.
On the Horizon
- The ‘Hoos travel to VCU onFriday, Nov. 17. Tipoff at Siegel Center is set for4 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Discussion