Live Blog: UVA vs. Notre Dame in #ACCTourney

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA faces Notre Dame in the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame Team Notes

Notre Dame finished the ACC schedule with a 12-6 record and in a three-way tie for second place with Florida State and Louisville. The conference tie breakers determined that the Irish take the third seed in the tournament and will face the winner of Game 7 in the tournament, which will feature #6 Virginia and the winner of #11 Georgia Tech/#14 Pittsburgh, on Thursday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Notre Dame has now earned a double-bye in the ACC tournament for the third consecutive season and three out of four years since they joined the conference. Irish head coach Mike Brey has now led his team to a top-four finish in a conference 10 times in 17 years at Notre Dame and his team earns a double-bye in a conference tournament for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Each of the five previous times the Irish have earned a double bye, they have advanced to the conference semifinals.

Junior forward Bonzie Colson was named to the All-ACC First Team, while seniors V.J. Beachem and Steve Vasturia, along with junior Matt Farrell, all earned Honorable Mention honors. Notre Dame is the only conference team to have four players earn 10 or more votes for all-conference honors this season. Colson, who finished third in Player of the Year voting, led the league in rebounds all season and is the only conference player to average a double-double for the entire conference season. Colson also ranks in the ACC top 10 in field goal percentage (fourth, .523), blocked shots (sixth, 1.42 per game) and free throw percentage (ninth, .807). The New Bedford, Mass., native also is finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, presented to college basketball’s player of the year and the Karl Malone Trophy, given to the nation’s top power forward.

UVA Team Notes

UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.8 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (7.1 ppg & 6.2 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (42) and steals (32).

Devon Hall is averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 8.7 points.

Kyle Guy is averaging 7.7 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 5.9 points per game.

Jack Salt, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players.