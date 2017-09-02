 jump to example.com

Live Blog: UVA faces William & Mary in 2017 football season opener

Published Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017, 10:09 am

uva footballJoin Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham on our live game blog as UVA football kicks off the 2017 season at home against William & Mary.

Chris will blog from the press box at Scott Stadium. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The game blog will include score updates, in-game stats, analysis and commentary – and you can join in with your observations, questions and whatever else.

 

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham

Chris Graham and Scott German talk UVA football on the eve of the kickoff of the 2017 season.


 

Preview: ‘Hoos face Tribe in opener

UVA football kicks off Year 2 of the Bronco Mendenhall era at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against FCS opponent William & Mary.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3. Augusta Free Press will also cover the game with a live blog led by editor Chris Graham from the press box at Scott Stadium.

The Cavs are coming off a 2-10 campaign in Mendenhall’s first year in Charlottesville, the program’s ninth losing season in the past 11 years, dating back to the Al Groh era.

Virginia returns two preseason second-team All-Americans on defense, linebacker Micah Kiser and safety Quin Blanding, along with starting quarterback Kurt Benkert.

Question marks for UVA are plentiful. The offensive line returns a total of 14 game starts from a year ago, meaning it will be a work in progress, to say the least.

Virginia also lost its top two running backs and two of its top four pass catchers from 2016.

William & Mary stumbled to a 5-6 finish in 2016, and isn’t getting a lot of love in the 2017 preseason, tabbed to pick seventh in the 12-team CAA by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Head coach Jimmye Laycock still hasn’t decided on a starting quarterback, with Tommy McKee, Brandon Battle and Shon Mitchell all listed on the depth chart with the word “or” between their names.

UVA certainly will not look past the Tribe, who played the Cavs tight in a 35-29 loss in Scott Stadium two years ago, and Virginia fans won’t forget the disastrous 2016 season-opening 37-20 loss to FCS opponent Richmond, either.

 

UVA vs. William & Mary
Date/Time Sat., Sept. 2, 2017 | 3:30 p.m.
Location Charlottesville, Va. | Scott Stadium (61,500)
Television ACC Network Extra
Radio Virginia Sports Radio Network |
Satellite Radio — Sirius 113 | XM 193
Multimedia Gametracker | WatchESPN
Twitter @UVA_Football | @UVACoachBronco | @VirginiaSports
Game Notes Virginia | William & Mary | ACC | UVA Depth Chart
Additional Information Tickets | Facebook | Instagram | 2017 Fact Book |
Game Day Central | 2016 Season Stats |
Coach Mendenhall Monday Press Conference Transcript
