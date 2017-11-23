Live Blog: UVA faces Vanderbilt in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving
Chris Graham leads our live blog as #25 Virginia (4-0) faces Vanderbilt (2-2) in the semifinals of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.
Game Notes
- UVA has captured championships in each of its last four Thanksgiving holiday tournaments (Emerald Coast Classic, Charleston Classic, Barclays Center Classic and Corpus Christi Challenge).
- The Cavaliers meet the Commodores for the seventh time and first since the 1995-96 season.
- UVA has started 4-0 for the second straight season and is 104-33 (.759) in non-conference action under Tony Bennett.
- Kyle Guy is averaging a team-leading 18 points and is shooting 50 percent (9-of-18) from 3-point range.
- UVA is allowing 54.2 points per game and has held two of its 2017-18 opponents to fewer than 50 points, limiting UNCG to 48 points and Austin Peay 49.
- The Cavaliers are 66-2 when limiting their opponents to fewer than 50 points under head coach Tony Bennett.
- In 2016-17, Virginia led the nation in scoring defense (56.4 ppg) for the third time under Bennett.
- Bennett-coached teams have led the nation in scoring defense four times (2008-09, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17) and finished in the top-five nationally in eight of 11 seasons.
- Bennett-coached teams are 91-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points during his 12-year coaching career.
- UVA is 3-1 all-time at the Barclays Center.
- The Cavaliers went 1-1 at the 2017 ACC Tournament at Barclays Center, posting a win over Pitt (75-63) and loss to Notre Dame (71-58).
- UVA defeated La Salle (64-56) and Rutgers (45-26) en route to the 2014 Barclays Center Classic championship.
- The Virginia-Vanderbilt contest will be televised on ESPNU and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
- Virginia plays Rhode Island or Seton Hall on Friday, Nov. 24at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tipoff at Barclays Center will be 7:30 or 9:45 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU or ESPNEWS.
