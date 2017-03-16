Live Blog: UVA faces UNC-Wilmington in NCAA Tournament

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #5 seed UVA faces #12 seed UNC-Wilmington in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-UNC Wilmington game will be televised on truTV and streamed online at NCAA.com (March Madness on Demand).

The game will be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Westwood One/NCAA Radio Network on Sirius (136) and XM (202) and Internet (962).

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.5 ppg) and assists (3.8 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (7.1 ppg & 6.2 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (42) and steals (32).

Devon Hall is averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 8.7 points.

Kyle Guy is averaging 7.7 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 5.9 points per game.

Jack Salt, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players.

Breaking down the East

UVA is the #5 seed in the East Region and will face #12 seed UNC-Wilmington in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers (22-10) are one of nine ACC teams to receive bids. Syracuse (19-13) was a surprise omission, after making a Final Four run in 2016 as one of the last at-large teams in the field.

The game will be played at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in Orlando.

The winner plays the winner of #4 Florida (24-8) vs. #13 East Tennessee State (27-7) on Saturday.

Looming down the road from there for Virginia are potential Sweet 16 matchups with #1 seed Villanova (31-3), which beat the Cavs, 61-59, on Jan. 29, and #9 seed Virginia Tech (22-10), which split a home-and-home with UVA in the 2016-2017 season.

#8 seed Wisconsin (25-9) plays Virginia Tech in the first round on Thursday in Buffalo.

Duke (26-8) is the #2 seed in the East Region and could be a potential Elite Eight matchup down the road.

Virginia will make its 21st NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth straight for the first time since 1981-84.

The Cavaliers advanced to the NCAA Midwest Regional final last year after earning their fifth No. 1 seed in school history. The Cavaliers advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2014 and NCAA third round in 2015.

This is Virginia’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance under two-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 28-20 in 20 NCAA tournaments. UVA advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.