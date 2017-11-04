Live Blog: UVA faces Georgia Tech in key ACC matchup

Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-3, 2-2 ACC) faces Georgia Tech (4-3, 3-2 ACC) Saturday at 3 p.m.

Game Preview: Can UVA football get back on track against Georgia Tech?

Two bad losses in a row have UVA football on the brink, with this weekend’s game against Georgia Tech starting a grueling closing stretch.

The next four opponents for Virginia (5-3, 2-2 ACC) have a combined record of 23-8. Georgia Tech (4-3, 3-2 ACC) has a deceptively average season mark, with a pair of one-point losses (Tennessee, #9 Miami) and a 24-10 loss this past weekend at #6 Clemson.

As you would expect from the triple-option Yellow Jackets, the bulk of the damage on the offensive side of the ball is done on the ground. Georgia Tech averages 347.9 rushing yards per game, and 5.7 yards per attempt.

The point man is quarterback TaQuon Marshall, who has put up 12 rushing touchdowns and 727 yards on the ground, and an additional 488 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Tailback KirVonte Benson leads the Jackets in rushing, with 781 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt, with five rushing TDs.

Also watch out for Qua Searcy, who has run the ball just 26 times this season, but gains 7.4 yards per tote, and Jerry Howard, who has averaged 8.4 yards per carry on his 20 attempts.

The run-heavy attack creates a lot of third-and-short situations, so it’s not surprising to see Georgia Tech leading the ACC in third-down conversions, at 46.6 percent.

Marshall has attempted only 64 passes, and completed 30, this season, but 17 of the completions have gone to wideout Ricky Jeune, who averages 16.7 yards per catch.

In the triple-option offense, the bulk of the passing is done off play-action, and works when the secondary is caught looking into the backfield, and allows itself to be beaten deep.

Beware, that.

The Georgia Tech defense has largely been solid in 2017, allowing opponents just 330.1 yards per game, third-best in the ACC, and is also third-best in the conference in terms of stinginess on third downs (27.9 percent).

It’s not a ball-hawking defense, though, forcing just eight turnovers, tied for 12th in the ACC.

Placekicker Brenton King is 5-of-5 on field-goal attempts, with a long of 42, after replacing Shawn Davis, who went down to injury in the loss to Miami trying to make a tackle on a kickoff.

Punter Pressley Harvin III averages 46.0 yards per kick, second-best in the ACC.

Keys for UVA on Saturday

Obviously, defense against the run. The challenge for any team playing Georgia Tech is that you have to do everything differently for that one week, while the Georgia Tech folks just do what they do every week.

This will be Bronco Mendenhall’s second go at it as head coach and defensive coordinator at Virginia. Last year didn’t go as badly as the 31-17 win for the Jackets might suggest. The UVA D held Georgia Tech to 321 total yards, including 199 on the ground, the undoing being three turnovers, all interceptions thrown by senior QB Matt Johns, who got the start, for some reason that we still don’t know.

Get the swagger back on offense. The ‘Hoos have averaged just 280.5 yards per game in its last two games, after averaging 445.3 yards per game in the four-game winning streak that preceded the recent struggles.

The issue is most prominent in looking at the ground game, which has produced 98.5 yards per game over the last two, after gaining 155.5 yards per contest during the winning streak.

Virginia will need to establish its ability to run early to take the pressure off Kurt Benkert and the passing game, which has been sputtering itself over the past two games (48.8 percent completion rate, four interceptions).

It would also be nice to see the offensive line be able to block well enough to allow for some yardage on third-and-short. The Cavs had five rushing attempts on third-and-one and fourth-and-one plays in last week’s loss at Pitt, and didn’t gain a yard on any of them.