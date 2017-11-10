 jump to example.com
 

Live Blog: UVA basketball opens season at home against UNCG

Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, 5:30 pm

uva basketballChris Graham leads our live blog at the UVA basketball season opener Friday as the ‘Hoos host UNC Greensboro. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-UNCG game will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

  • Virginia returns three starters – Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins and Jack Salt – and five other letterwinners including Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Mamadi Diakite from last year’s 23-11 team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
  • Hall is UVA’s top returning scorer at 8.4 points per game, which marks the third time in school history that UVA started the season without a returning double-digit scorer (1998-99, Colin Ducharme averaged 7.8 ppg in 1997-98 and 1969-70, Chip Case averaged 7.2 ppg in 1968-69).
  • Wilkins averaged 6.8 points and was UVA’s top rebounder in 2016-17, averaging 6.0 per game.
  • Kyle Guy averaged 7.5 points and shot 49.5 percent from 3-point range, while Ty Jerome averaged 4.3 points point and shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.
  • Graduate transfer Nigel Johnson averaged 11.3 points for Rutgers last season and Salt averaged 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.
  • Redshirt sophomore Mamadi Diakite (3.8 ppg & 2.6 rpg) and redshirt freshmen De’Andre Hunter and Jay Huff are expected to be key contributors this season.
  • Marco Anthony provides depth and rookie Francesco Badocchi is expected to redshirt the 2017-18 season.

 
Discussion

  • 15 minutes ’til tipoff. #UVAvsUNCG

  • Jerome, Guy, Hall, Wilkins, Salt: UVA starting 5

  • First media timeout: UVA 6, UNCG 6, 15:18/1st. Devon Hall beat on a couple of backdoor cuts.

  • Not a lot of offensive fluidity early for UVA. Wilkins has a drive and a jumper, Hall with a drive. Guy 0-for-2.

  • Diakite first big off the bench.

  • UVA 8, UNCG 6, 11:00/1st. Slog. Early-season game. UVA offense has no ID. D like always.

  • UVA: 3-of-11 from the floor. Guy did get to the line on a dribble drive.

  • UVA 14, UNCG 8, 7:43/1st. Cavs 4-14 FG, UNCG 4-17. Guy 6-7 FT. Ugly early-season first half basketball.

  • Virginia content to pass around the perimeter. With no post game, going to need to penetrate more with dribble drives.

  • UVA 22, UNCG 16, 3:20/1st. Guy has 14, including two threes.