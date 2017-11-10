Live Blog: UVA basketball opens season at home against UNCG
Chris Graham leads our live blog at the UVA basketball season opener Friday as the ‘Hoos host UNC Greensboro. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-UNCG game will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
Hoo Are These Cavaliers?
- Virginia returns three starters – Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins and Jack Salt – and five other letterwinners including Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Mamadi Diakite from last year’s 23-11 team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
- Hall is UVA’s top returning scorer at 8.4 points per game, which marks the third time in school history that UVA started the season without a returning double-digit scorer (1998-99, Colin Ducharme averaged 7.8 ppg in 1997-98 and 1969-70, Chip Case averaged 7.2 ppg in 1968-69).
- Wilkins averaged 6.8 points and was UVA’s top rebounder in 2016-17, averaging 6.0 per game.
- Kyle Guy averaged 7.5 points and shot 49.5 percent from 3-point range, while Ty Jerome averaged 4.3 points point and shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.
- Graduate transfer Nigel Johnson averaged 11.3 points for Rutgers last season and Salt averaged 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.
- Redshirt sophomore Mamadi Diakite (3.8 ppg & 2.6 rpg) and redshirt freshmen De’Andre Hunter and Jay Huff are expected to be key contributors this season.
- Marco Anthony provides depth and rookie Francesco Badocchi is expected to redshirt the 2017-18 season.
Discussion