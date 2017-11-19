Live Blog: UVA basketball hosts Monmouth in Sunday tilt
Chris Graham leads our live blog from courtside at the John Paul Jones Arena as UVA (3-0) hosts Monmouth (2-1). Tipoff is at 1 p.m.
Game Notes
- Virginia meets Monmouth for the first time.
- The game is part of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
- UVA has started 3-0 for the second straight season and is 103-33 (.757) in non-conference action under Tony Bennett.
- Kyle Guy is averaging a team-leading 19.7 points and is shooting 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from 3-point range.
- The Virginia-Monmouth contest will be televised on the Regional Sports Network and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
Last Time Out
- Kyle Guy scored a career-high 29 points to lift Virginia to a 76-67 win at VCU on Friday, Nov. 17.
- Guy drilled 11 of 20 shots, including five 3-pointers, and added a career-high four steals in UVA’s second straight win against VCU.
- Ty Jerome added a season-high 13 points and career-best seven assists.
- Isaac Vann led three VCU players in double figures with 19 points.
- UVA shot 50.8 percent (31-of-61) from the floor and 43.5 percent (10-23) from 3-point range.
- Isaiah Wilkins chipped in eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and took three charges.
- The Cavaliers committed a season-low five turnovers and had 18 fast break points.
- UVA added 16 points off 12 VCU turnovers.
- VCU outrebounded UVA 36-26.
Discussion