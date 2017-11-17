Live Blog: UVA basketball faces tough road test at VCU

Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (2-0) goes on the road for the first time in 2017-2018, facing VCU (2-0) at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-VCU contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

For Openers

Virginia meets VCU for the first time since posting a 74-57 win over the Rams at the Siegel Center during the 2014-15 campaign.

UVA has started 2-0 for the second straight season and is is 102-33 (.756) in non-conference action under Tony Bennett.

Last Time Out