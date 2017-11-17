Live Blog: UVA basketball faces tough road test at VCU
Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (2-0) goes on the road for the first time in 2017-2018, facing VCU (2-0) at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-VCU contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
For Openers
- Virginia meets VCU for the first time since posting a 74-57 win over the Rams at the Siegel Center during the 2014-15 campaign.
- UVA has started 2-0 for the second straight season and is is 102-33 (.756) in non-conference action under Tony Bennett.
Last Time Out
- Devon Hall tallied a career-high 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Virginia defeated Austin Peay 93-49 in non-conference action on Nov. 13 at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Jay Huff scored 16 points (7-8 FGs) and blocked five shots in his collegiate debut, while Kyle Guy added 14 points and De’Andre Hunter 13 as 11 Cavaliers scored in the win.
- The 93 points were the most scored under Tony Bennett during his 12-year head coaching career (9 seasons at UVA and 3 seasons at Washington State).
- UVA jumped to a 51-22 halftime lead on 70.4 percent shooting (19-of-27) and the Cavaliers finished at 63.5% percent (33-of-52) overall.
Discussion