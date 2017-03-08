Live Blog: Syracuse vs. Miami at #ACCTourney

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as eight seed Miami faces nine seed Syracuse at the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Miami Team Notes

Miami defeated three ranked teams this season, downing No. 9/6 North Carolina, No. 10/11 Duke in Coral Gables, and No. 18/19 Virginia on the road. This is the third-straight year and the fifth time in Coach L’s six seasons that the Canes have defeated two top 15 teams.

Coach Jim Larrañaga has posted five 20-win seasons in his first six years at The U and the Canes have won seven or more ACC games each season under Coach L.

Senior Davon Reed is the recipient of the ACC’s 2017 Skip Prosser Award, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in ACC men’s basketball. Reed will graduate in May with a degree in sports administration and double minors in communications and marketing.

Freshman Bruce Brown, who is majoring in sports administration, was named to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Freshman guard Bruce Brown recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against South Carolina State on Dec. 6. It was the second triple-double in program history at Miami

Coach Larrañaga recorded his 600th career win on Jan. 14 at Pitt. With 600 wins, he is one of five ACC coaches with 600 victories, and the other four men are in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Syracuse Team Notes

Graduate student Andrew White III is this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Player of the Week, while freshman Tyus Battle is the league’s Rookie of the Week, announced Monday by the ACC office.

is this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Player of the Week, while freshman is the league’s Rookie of the Week, announced Monday by the ACC office. A native of Richmond, Virginia, White tallied a career-high 40 points in Syracuse’s 90-61 Senior Day victory over Georgia Tech at the Carrier Dome. The graduate student shot 12-of-16 from the field, including 8-of-9 on 3-point attempts, and was 8-of-9 from the foul line. He added three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes of action on the hardwood. White leads the Orange in scoring with an average of 17.9 points per outing and has converted 101 3-pointers on the year.

Hailing from Edison, New Jersey, Battle helped the Orange defeat Georgia Tech with an addition of 22 points. The freshman shot 6-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and 6-of-6 free throws. The game marked the fourth-consecutive double-digit outing for the guard. Battle has tallied 20-or-more points in four games of his rookie season. Battle ranks fourth in scoring for SU with an average of 10.8 points per game.