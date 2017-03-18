 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #5 UVA vs. #4 Florida in 2017 NCAA East Regional

Published Saturday, Mar. 18, 2017, 3:21 pm

uva basketballGame preview and live blog as #5 seed UVA (23-10) faces #4 seed Florida (25-8) in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Florida game will be televised on TNT and streamed online at NCAA.com (March Madness on Demand).
  • The game will be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Westwood One/NCAA Radio Network on Sirius (136) and XM (202) and Internet (962).
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

 

Common opponents

  • Miami: Florida defeated the ‘Canes 65-56 in a neutral-court game in November. Virginia lost to Miami 54-48 in OT at home in February.
  • Duke: Florida lost to Duke 84-74 in a neutral-court game in December. Virginia lost 64-54 to Duke at home in February.
  • Florida State: Florida lost at FSU 83-78 in December. Virginia lost to the ‘Noles at home 60-58 later in December.

 

KenPom.com numbers

  • Virginia offense (1.137 points per possession, 37th nationally) vs. Florida defense (0.897 points per possession, fourth nationally)
  • Florida offense (1.160 points per possession, 29th nationally) vs. UVA defense (0.875 points per possession, first nationally)
  • Tempo: Virginia (58.9 possessions per game, 351st nationally) vs. Florida (68.7 possessions per game, 123rd nationally)

 

Counting Stats

  • Florida: 78.3 points per game offense, 66.5 points per game defense. The Gators shoot 45 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range. Florida opponents shoot 40.8 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range. Florida averages 17.5 made free throws a game, has a +2.1 rebound margin over opponents, averages 11.9 turnovers per game, and forces opponents into 15.1 turnovers per game. Three players average double digits in scoring: KeVaughn Allen (13.9 ppg), Canyon Berry (11.9 ppg) and Devin Robinson (11.3 ppg). Nine players average double-digit minutes per game.
  • Virginia: 66.9 points per game offense, 56.1 points per game defense. UVA shoots 46.5 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from three-point range. Virginia opponents shoot 39.6 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from three-point range. The Cavs average 10 made free throws per game, have a +3.1 rebound margin over opponents, average 9.5 turnovers per game, and force opponents into 12.7 turnovers per game. Leading scorer: London Perrantes (12.9 ppg). Ten players average double-digit minutes per game.
