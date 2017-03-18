Live Blog: #5 UVA vs. #4 Florida in 2017 NCAA East Regional
Game preview and live blog as #5 seed UVA (23-10) faces #4 seed Florida (25-8) in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Florida game will be televised on TNT and streamed online at NCAA.com (March Madness on Demand).
- The game will be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Westwood One/NCAA Radio Network on Sirius (136) and XM (202) and Internet (962).
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Common opponents
- Miami: Florida defeated the ‘Canes 65-56 in a neutral-court game in November. Virginia lost to Miami 54-48 in OT at home in February.
- Duke: Florida lost to Duke 84-74 in a neutral-court game in December. Virginia lost 64-54 to Duke at home in February.
- Florida State: Florida lost at FSU 83-78 in December. Virginia lost to the ‘Noles at home 60-58 later in December.
KenPom.com numbers
- Virginia offense (1.137 points per possession, 37th nationally) vs. Florida defense (0.897 points per possession, fourth nationally)
- Florida offense (1.160 points per possession, 29th nationally) vs. UVA defense (0.875 points per possession, first nationally)
- Tempo: Virginia (58.9 possessions per game, 351st nationally) vs. Florida (68.7 possessions per game, 123rd nationally)
Counting Stats
- Florida: 78.3 points per game offense, 66.5 points per game defense. The Gators shoot 45 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range. Florida opponents shoot 40.8 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range. Florida averages 17.5 made free throws a game, has a +2.1 rebound margin over opponents, averages 11.9 turnovers per game, and forces opponents into 15.1 turnovers per game. Three players average double digits in scoring: KeVaughn Allen (13.9 ppg), Canyon Berry (11.9 ppg) and Devin Robinson (11.3 ppg). Nine players average double-digit minutes per game.
- Virginia: 66.9 points per game offense, 56.1 points per game defense. UVA shoots 46.5 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from three-point range. Virginia opponents shoot 39.6 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from three-point range. The Cavs average 10 made free throws per game, have a +3.1 rebound margin over opponents, average 9.5 turnovers per game, and force opponents into 12.7 turnovers per game. Leading scorer: London Perrantes (12.9 ppg). Ten players average double-digit minutes per game.
Discussion