Live Blog: #23 UVA hosts Pitt in ACC regular-season finale

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

No. 23 UVA (20-9, 10-7 ACC) hosts Pitt (15-15, 4-13 ACC) in its ACC regular-season finale on Saturday. Tipoff on Senior Day at John Paul Jones Arena is set for noon ET.

Join AFP editor Chris Graham for live score updates, stats, commentary, analysis and more.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Pitt game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.4 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (7.3 ppg & 6.3 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (41) and steals (31).

Devon Hall is averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.3 points.

Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 5.9 points per game.

Jack Salt, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players.

Last Time Against The Panthers

Pitt shook off a deep 3-pointer by Virginia’s London Perrantes that forced overtime on Jan. 4 , overwhelming the 11th-ranked Cavaliers in the extra session for an 88-76 victory.

, overwhelming the 11th-ranked Cavaliers in the extra session for an 88-76 victory. Jamel Artis tallied a game-high 24 points for Pitt, while Michael Young added 19.

Sheldon Jeter tallied 16 points, including two consecutive 3-pointers to open overtime at Pitt outscored UVA 18-6 in the extra period.

Pitt was 13-21 from 3-point range and out-rebounded UVA 42-24.

Perrantes led UVA with 16 points, while Devon Hall added career highs in points (15) and rebounds (9).

The Cavaliers allowed a season-high 88 points in the loss.