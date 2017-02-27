 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #23 UVA hosts #5 UNC in ACC Monday Night Hoops

Published Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 2:41 pm

uva north carolinaNo. 23 UVA (19-9, 9-7 ACC) hosts No. 5 North Carolina (25-5, 13-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Monday.

Tipoff for the Big Monday contest at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog, with pregame updates, live score and stat updates in-game and more.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-North Carolina game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.4 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (7.4 ppg & 6.2 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (37) and steals (31).
  • Devon Hall is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.3 points.
  • Kyle Guy is averaging 7.4 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 6.1 points per game.
  • Jack Salt, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players.

 

North Carolina Team Notes

  • The Tar Heels are 25-5 overall and have clinched at least a share of the regular-season ACC championship with a 13-3 record in conference play.
  • Carolina is 5-3 on the road in ACC play this year. Saturday’s 85-67 win at Pitt clinched a winning record in ACC road games for the 11th time in Williams’ 14 years at UNC and the 40th time overall in 64 seasons.
  • Carolina has nine wins over teams in the NCAA’s top 50 (RPI), tied for the second most in the country behind Villanova (10) with Butler, Duke and Florida State. UNC’s top-50 wins have come against Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Monmouth, Wake Forest, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Louisville.
